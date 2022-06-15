London heatwave 2022: Full forecast and Met Office health alert revealed

London temperatures are set to be scorching this week. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

England's capital and the South East are expected to see the highest temperatures as the UK prepares for their first big heatwave of the summer.

With most of the country set for warmer weather climates, the Met Office has now officially issued a health alert as temperatures are expected to be way above average for June.

Some forecasters are even predicting it could break records, like the 1976 and 1995 heatwave, as London is likely to be hotter than popular holiday destinations including Portugal, Jamaica, the Canary Islands and Cyprus.

Related article: Summer starts here: UK set to bake in temperatures over 30C after Spanish heatwave

Related article: Was there a heatwave in April 2022?

Here's London's full weather forecast, whether it's set to break records and why a health alert has been issued.

The Met Office has issued a health warning over hot temperatures. Picture: Alamy

What is London's heatwave weather forecast?

London and surrounding areas will feel the brunt of the soaring temperatures this week.

The heatwave is expected to first arrive on Wednesday 15th with highs of 27°C which will continue until Friday, the hottest day, with temperatures of 33°C and above forecast.

The warm temperatures will continue into the weekend, however, there will be more cloud with the threat of thunderstorms.

Elsewhere in the UK won't benefit as much from the scorcher as the North is set for much more average temperatures around 20°C.

What is the the Met Office health alert?

A level 2 heat-health alert has been issued for the first time this year.

It begins on Thursday at midnight and will last until midnight on Saturday.

Dan Rudman, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Temperatures will continue to rise as we go through the week, becoming well above-average by Friday, when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to exceed 30°C or even reach 34°C in some places."

They've revealed some important health tips for staying safe in the heat too.

London temperatures are expected to be in the mid thirties. Picture: Alamy

Will London's 2022 heatwave beat the 1976 and 1995 one?

The UK's 1976 and 1995 heatwave have gone down in history books as the driest summers since records began.

The 1976 stint lasted 15 days which led to a severe drought with 1995 being the hottest one of them all.

However, it's too early to predict whether this hot weather stint will beat those temperature records.