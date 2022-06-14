Hot weather warning issued as temperatures set to hit 33C

Beaches will be packed at the end of the week when temperatures hit 30C. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A hot weather warning has been issued ahead of soaring temperatures later this week, with Brits set to bask in 33C heat.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said a level 2 heat-health alert has been issued for a large part of southern and central England, with a level 1 alert in place for northern England.

The warning comes ahead of "unusual" June temperatures, with highs of 33C possible in parts of the south on Friday.

Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UKHSA, said: "Temperatures are forecast to reach 30C in some parts of the south on Friday and we want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

"During periods of hot weather it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

"Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat."

Read more: Mini-heatwave to hit UK with temperatures reaching 33C

Will Friday's hot weather last into the weekend❓



A cold front could change things for some but not for others 🌡️



Though there's still some uncertainty over its timing and how much of the UK will retain the heat 🤔 pic.twitter.com/yEsbBz2asc — Met Office (@metoffice) June 14, 2022

The Met Office has warned temperature predictions are "unusual" for this time of the year.

The highest temperature reached in the UK so far was 27.5C at Heathrow on May 17, but Friday looks set to set a new record.

Parts of the UK could be hotter than Barcelona, Athens and Istanbul.

"Many areas will also see some warm nights with minimum temperatures expected to be in the high teens or even low 20Cs for some overnight," Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Dan Rudman said.

"The heat is a result of a mix of home-grown warming in the day due to high pressure, as well as a southerly airflow introducing some of the warm air from the continent to UK shores."

Sun-seekers are being encouraged to protect themselves from the rise in temperature, and to check in with vulnerable friends, family and neighbours.

The British Red Cross has given advice to help keep people healthy, including urging them to drink plenty of fluids but avoid excessive alcohol consumption, wear sun cream and keep workplaces and homes cool.