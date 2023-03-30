Who is Dr Fia Johansson? The Private Detective helping woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann

30 March 2023, 14:48 | Updated: 30 March 2023, 14:58

Dr Fia Johansson alongside smiling photo of Julia Wendell - the girl who claims to be missing Madeleine McCann
Dr Fia Johansson has taken on Julia Wendell's case where she claims to be Madeleine McCann. Picture: Dr Fia Johansson/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Julia Wendell has become famous for her claims that she's Madeleine McCann but who is helping her with the investigation? Here's everything you need to know about the private investigator and psychic.

Dr Fia Johansson stepped forward when Julia Wendell, a 21-year-old polish girl, began an Instagram account claiming she was Madeleine McCann.

Julia, who is awaiting DNA test results, gained over one million followers on her account, which has now been deactivated, after she began posting evidence and reasons as to why she believes she's the missing British child.

Read more: Julia Wendell's Madeleine McCann claims: The story so far

Read more: Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann denies stealing birth certificate and photos from her family

And as she gained little support from her local authorities in Poland, private investigator and psychic medium, Dr Fia Johansson stepped in to help her.

Dr Fia Johansson talking in her car
Dr Fia Johansson has become famous for her psychic ability helping to solve police cases. Picture: Dr Fia Johansson/Instagram

Who is Dr Fia Johansson?

According to her Instagram account, Dr. Fia Johansson, real name Fiona, is a Dr of psychology and human behaviour.

She's also a public speaker, psychic medium and executive coach who offers her services to a website for people looking to 'connect with the spiritual world and discover life mysteries, great love and relationships'.

With nearly 10million followers on Instagram, she often goes by the stage name 'Persian Medium' as she claims she was just seven years old when she realised she had psychic abilities.

Dr Fia Johansson is also a licensed private investigator which has helped her so far in this case of Julia Wendell claiming to be Madeleine McCann.

What other cases has Dr Fia Johansson worked on?

To date, this is probably her most famous case but Dr Fia Johansson's website boasts plenty of other success stories.

In a past interview with The Sun, she has said her abilities have been called upon for many reasons including solving murder mysteries, helping out the government and even aiding Hollywood stars to success.

One case involved her helping aspiring hip hop star Jamal Trulove who was wrongly convicted of murder to be freed.

During the interview, she also revealed she solved her first case aged 14 when she moved to Sweden from Iran.

She told the police a missing girl they had been looking for had been murdered and told them the exact location of her body.

She said: "I remember that I could sense the place where she is but because it was in another language I couldn't understand what she was saying. The lawyer grabbed some paper and made me write what I heard and it turned out to be a place in Sweden.

"They thought it was impossible for me to know anything about this case - I hadn’t been in the country before, I couldn’t speak the language. But they said they would extend the investigation and sure enough 10 days later they found Jessica’s body.”

It was this that led to her go to a police academy to learn crime scene investigation and law.

Dr Fia Johansson and Julia Wendell talking on Instagram
Dr Fia Johansson has become Julia Wendell's spokesperson as they await DNA test results. Picture: Dr Fia Johansson/Instagram

What has Dr Fia Johansson said about Julia Wendell's case?

Dr Fia Johansson continues to investigate and speak on behalf of Ms Wendell as they persist in their inquiries as to whether she is missing Maddie.

Speaking to Sky News Australia as they await the test results, Fia explained the ‘small detail’ that convinced her to take on the case.

She said: "She has this mark in her eyes... that I can see when she's talking to me. I looked at the eyes and said 'oh my god that's exactly the mark'

“The two have a distinctive brown smudge on their right iris. Maddie’s was due to a rare condition called coloboma – and share some other similar features evident in childhood photos.”

Dr Fia also whisked Julia away from her home in Poland to her house in LA following death threats.

