Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann denies stealing birth certificate and photos from her family

29 March 2023, 21:13

Julia Wendell on Dr Phil (l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r). Bottom Madeleine McCann
Julia Wendell on Dr Phil (l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r). Bottom Madeleine McCann. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

The Polish woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann denies her parents’ claims she stole her birth certificate and childhood photos to cover her tracks and hide that she is not the missing girl.

Julia Wendell, 21, spoke out on a US talk show after her parents accused her of fuelling a web of "lies and manipulation."

In a written statement aired during Dr Phil’s show, Julia's parents said it was “obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie.”

It added: “For us as a family it is obvious Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece. We have memories, we have pictures.

“Julia also has these photos because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges.”

Julia Wendell insisted she was Madeleine McCann while appearing on Dr Phil talk show
Julia Wendell insisted she was Madeleine McCann while appearing on Dr Phil talk show. Picture: social media

Read More: 'Why I believe I'm Madeleine McCann', woman claiming to be missing Brit reveals all to US talk show host

Read More: 'What if I'm someone I don't want around?': Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann's telling karaoke message

Julia, who first made the claim last month on social media wracking up one million followers on her now deactivated Instagram account, has previously said she has never seen a photo of her mother pregnant and that she has very few childhood memories.

She told Dr Phil her mom would always change the subject whenever she questioned her about her ancestry or birth and the first six pages of her health book - which is given to every child in Poland - was blank.

“I believe I am Madeleine McCann,” she said.

Private investigator and medium Dr Fia Johansson who is helping Julia and took her to California after she received death threats in Poland told Dr Phil her team had driven to the hospital where the woman’s mother said she gave birth to her but failed to find any evidence.

“We didn’t find anything and they said ‘we don’t have any here’. So we went to another hospital they said the same thing; ‘we don’t have any here’. So we go to the third one and they said ‘we don’t have any’,” Dr Johansson said.

Julia Wendell with private investigator Dr Fia Johansson who has been helping her
Julia Wendell with private investigator Dr Fia Johansson who has been helping her. Picture: social media
Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007
Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007. Picture: social media

Read More: Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann tells Dr Phil she will take whatever tests are necessary to prove claim

Read More: Woman claiming she is Madeleine McCann threatens to sue mother who raised her in Poland

Since airing her claims on social media earlier this year, Faustyna has tried to prove her case by pointing out physical similarities between herself and Madeleine — including a brown smudge that appears on each girl’s right eye.

But facial recognition software said it was '90% certain' that Julia was not Madeleine.

Wendell is currently awaiting DNA results to confirm her true identity.

Asked what she would do if the results prove she isn’t Madeleine, Wendell said she wouldn’t want any contact with her Polish family.

“If she is my mother, I don’t want to have contact with her that’s all, but I believe she isn’t my mother,” she said.

Madeleine vanished on a family holiday to Portugal in 2007 aged three.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jeremy Renner's 'chest collapsed' after he was crushed by a snow plough in January

'I'd do it all again': Jeremy Renner says he would relive horror snow plough accident to save nephew

Pope Francis

Pope Francis to spend ‘several days’ in hospital with pulmonary infection

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri to star at Essence Festival

King Charles carrying out his first state visit as monarch in Germany

King Charles vows to 'strengthen connection' between UK and Germany in bilingual speech

Nashville School shooting vigil

Jill Biden and Sheryl Crow to attend vigil for Nashville shooting victims

Kirkpatrick Virgo faces life in jail after being found guilty of murder

Man who killed golf greenkeeper by hitting him on head with horseshoe guilty of murder

Breaking
The 86-year-old will need to spend "a few days" in hospital for treatment, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

Pope Francis 'touched by the many messages' after 86-year-old admitted to hospital with respiratory infection

A thug dubbed the "Phantom Cat Shaver" is feared to have taken hair clippers to over 80 pets nationwide as probes are launched across the country.

Thug dubbed 'Phantom Cat Shaver' feared to have taken clippers to over 80 pets as probes launched nationwide

A transgender woman will serve her sentence in a male prison after stabbing her partner

Trans woman sent to male prison after stabbing and falsely imprisoning partner in Halifax

An artist's impression of the ultramassive black hole

UK astronomers discover ultramassive black hole '30 billion times the size of the Sun'

Pope Francis hugs child

Pope Francis attends hospital in Rome for scheduled tests, says Vatican

Black Lives Matters flag

Adidas withdraws objection to Black Lives Matter trademark bid

Andrew Marr has said the Government's move to "woo overseas money" with light-touch AI regulation couldn't have been more badly timed, as Elon Musk and other tech leaders spoke out on the technology's risk to human civilisation.

Andrew Marr: Is govt's AI regulations reveal the worst-timed announcement in British political history?

Sabrina Rova

Housekeeper stole £400,000 in jewellery and watches from wealthy guests at London hotels and apartments

Vanuatu tree clearing after storm

UN adopts ‘historic’ resolution on legal obligations to fight climate change

Elon Musk has called on labs to pause work on developing AI, warning that “out of control” advances in the technology could “pose profound risks to society and humanity”.

Elon Musk urges pause to 'out of control' AI development over 'threat to civilisation'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phillip Schofield with his brother

Phillip Schofield ‘shouted at his brother to stop telling him about sex acts with teenager,’ court hears
A woman who died at Michael Owen's stables has been identified as a former beauty queen

Woman who collapsed and died at stables owned by Michael Owen identified as 25-year-old beauty queen
Redfern has been convicted of murdering Margaret Barnes

'Angry 21 stone bully' who dragged 71-year-old woman from bed when she confused his home with B&B guilty of murder
Swiss pensioners protesting outside the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg

Swiss pensioners take government to European court over climate

A Yars missile launcher being driven in an undisclosed location in Russia

Russia stops sharing nuclear forces information with US

Emergency service personnel gathered at the Field’s shopping centre following the shooting in Copenhagen

Man charged over Danish shopping centre shooting that killed three

The officer is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Officer charged with beating and strangling teenage girl in back of police car

UN atomic energy chief Rafael Mariano Grossi on his way to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

UN atomic watchdog chief returns to Ukraine nuclear plant

King Charles and Camilla arrived in Germany for a state visit

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla arrive in Germany after RAF Voyager escorted by two fighter jets
Demonstrators walk past burning rubbish bins during a demonstration in Paris

Paris rubbish strike ends as pension protest turnout falls

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning for corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans
Crisis Chief Exec and Shelagh Fogarty

Rishi Sunak's plan to crack down on beggars labelled 'cruel' by homelessness charity CEO

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit