'What if I'm someone I don't want around?': Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann's telling karaoke message

29 March 2023, 10:44 | Updated: 29 March 2023, 10:53

Julia Wendell singing karaoke (l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r). Madeleine McCann (bottom r)
Julia Wendell singing karaoke (l) and with Dr Fia Johansson (top r). Madeleine McCann (bottom r). Picture: social media

The woman who thinks she may be Madeleine McCann has written 72 songs about the abuse she claims she suffered as a child.

Polish woman Julia Wendell is waiting for the results of three DNA samples and a genetic test to prove her identity.

Since claiming she was Madeleine last month she has revealed a number of traumatic experiences from her childhood, including a doctor allegedly drugging her with prescription pills.

Private detective Dr Fia Johansson, who is also a medium, has been helping Julia and whisked her away to California after she received death threats following her claims.

They have recorded an interview on top US chat show Dr Phil and Dr Johansson posted new footage of Julia singing karaoke.

Julia is seen singing Dua Lipa's classic and Levitating and the Harry styles ballad Falling which includes the lyric 'What if I'm someone I don't want around?'

Posting footage of Julia singing on her Instagram page, Dr Johansson said: "I'm so sorry for all the unnecessary pain you've been through since you were little.

"I am so proud of you and the beautiful music you've created. I'm blown away that you’ve taken your hurt and turned them into 72 songs written and composed all by yourself.

"It’s time for each and every survivor of abuse out there, it's time to get connected with your strength and talent, my team and I are here to help you get up and stand up for yourself! I AM YOUR VOICE."

Yesterday Dr Johansson revealed why she took on Julia's case.

She told Sky News Australia: "She has this mark in her eyes... that I can see when she's talking to me. I looked at the eyes and said 'oh my god that's exactly the mark'

“The two have a distinctive brown smudge on their right iris. Maddie’s was due to a rare condition called coloboma – and share some other similar features evident in childhood photos.”

Julia's parents in Poland previously stated that they have been left devastated by her claims and said that she needs treatment for mental health issues.

Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell in California
Dr Fia Johansson with Julia Wendell in California. Picture: social media
Julia Wendell as a youngster
Julia Wendell as a youngster. Picture: social media
Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann. Picture: social media

Appearing on US talk show Dr Phil, Julia said she had tried to contact police in the UK but had not heard back and nobody listened to her at either the British or Polish embassies so she switched to Instagram to push her Madeleine claims.

Madeleine was four years old when she disappeared from a holiday apartment while on a family holiday to Portugal in 2007.Scotland Yard has been investigating and is set to be given another £300,000 to keep the case going.

Julia says she is 21 but believes her age could be wrong. Madeleine was born in May 2003, meaning that she would now be 19.

