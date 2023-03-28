Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann tells Dr Phil she will take whatever tests are necessary to prove claim

28 March 2023, 08:23 | Updated: 28 March 2023, 08:32

By Will Taylor

A Polish woman who claims to be Madeleine McCann has said she is willing to complete whatever tests are necessary to show she is the missing girl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julia Wendell, 21, appeared on US show Dr Phil on Monday and said she began suspecting she was Madeleine in June last year.

"I believe I am Madeleine McCann," she insisted.

She claimed her mother would change the subject when she brought up her birth, and that her photos and birth certificate were never shown to her.

And she claimed a document in Poland that tracks her health as a child has six blank pages at the start.

Dr Phil talked her through photos Julia claims show similarities to Madeleine, including her suggestion that she laughs similarly to the missing girl in one photo.

He asked about her parents, who maintain they are her biological parents, but Julia said her mother "didn't want to show me any proof".

Julia's claims have not been verified
Julia's claims have not been verified. Picture: Social media

"She says she went to the hospital and gave birth to you," Dr Phil said.

"She said, yes. When I asked her for DNA before this whole situation, when I asked her for some pictures from her pregnancy, some childhood pictures… she refused."

Read more: Woman claiming she is Madeleine McCann threatens to sue mother who raised her in Poland

When Dr Phil pushed her on why she had not sent DNA samples to the Met, she said she had tried to contact police in the UK but had not heard back.

She said nobody listened to her at either the British or Polish embassies so she switched to Instagram to push her claims.

Read more: Madeleine McCann cops set to get £300,000 funding boost but 'eyebrows raised' in time of 'squeezed budgets'

She said she would take whatever tests are needed to prove her claim.

Her claims have been encouraged by Fia Johansson, who has become Julia's spokeswoman. She is a self-titled "medium".

Maddie vanished in 2007
Maddie vanished in 2007. Picture: Handout

Ms Johansson appeared on Dr Phil too, saying while it is not yet possible to say Julia is definitely missing Madeleine, she claimed it is impossible to completely deny it.

She has previously said Julia's family refuse to take their calls on the matter, while Julia's family have said it is "obvious" she is their relative.

Madeleine vanished during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007.

Cops investigating what happened are set to be given another £300,000 to keep the case going.

Kate and Gerry McCann have not commented on Julia's story.

British Airways is expected to cancel up to 32 flights per day to and from Heathrow at the start of the Easter holidays due to industrial action by security staff at the airport.

Holiday misery incoming as flights during Easter getaway axed due to security staff walkout
Nashville School Shooting

Gunwoman shoots three children and three adults dead at Nashville school

Blake Lively brutally roasted a fan at a Wrexham game by sending a hilarious message to his girlfriend.

‘You should leave him!’: Blake Lively brutally roasts Wrexham fan in message to his girlfriend
Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy (right) sexually abused a teenage boy over three years before confessing some of his crimes to the presenter, a court has heard.

Phillip Schofield's younger brother Timothy 'sexually abused teenage boy over three years', court hears
Moon Water

New source of water found in moon samples from China mission

PCS union members will conduct a mass walk-out April 2

More than 133,000 UK public servants to walk out in all-out strike on 28 April

The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a ski collision in 2016 has testified that he heard the actor let out a "bloodcurdling scream" before allegedly plowing into him on the slope.

Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over ski crash does impression of 'bloodcurdling scream heard before collision'
Israel Politics

Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul after mass protests

Mr Salmon also praised Ms Forbes as a "clearly outstanding candidate", and said the new leader should "let bygones be bygones and invite them back into the fold".

Alex Salmond warns reuniting SNP a 'big challenge' for Humza Yousaf after bitter leadership race
Ecuador Landslide

At least 16 killed in landslide in central Ecuador

