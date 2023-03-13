Woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann submits DNA samples for forensic tests

Julia Wandelt (l) who claims to be Madeline McCann (r) and with Dr Fia Johansson (inset). Picture: social media/alamy

By StephenRigley

The Polish woman who believes she is Madeleine McCann has submitted DNA samples that could prove whether she is the missing girl.

Julia Wendell, 21, is currently in California, having been whisked from her home country after receiving death threats. She had gone viral after claiming to be Madeleine, who vanished while on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007.

Julia's claims are being probed by private detective and self-professed medium Dr Fia Johansson, who is with her at the safehouse in California.

Speaking to RadarOnline, Dr Johansson said Julia has sent off three DNA samples for forensic analysis as well as a genetic test to establish her ancestry (something akin to 23andMe).

"If the results come back that she’s British or from that area then we are going to continue our investigation into Madeleine McCann and communicate with the detectives in Portugal.

"We have a lot of evidence right now that shows Julia was definitely trafficked to Poland."

Julia's family in Poland have denied her claims.

Julia Wandelt with Fia Johansson. Picture: social media

Kate and Gerry McCann with an age progression image of Madeleine five years after she went missing. Picture: Alamy

Madeleine was nearly four, when she went missing from her family's apartment on holiday in Portugal on May 3, 2007.

Julia says she believes she could be Madeleine because she says she was sexually abused by a man she believes was a suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

She also points out she has moles in similar positions to Madeleine's and a marking in her eye, similar to Madeleine's coloboma which means her pupil is a different shape.

Julia's family in Poland spoke out to deny the claims saying they're "devastated" but Dr Johansson hit back urging them to take the DNA test to solve any mystery about the young woman's parentage once and for all.

Dr Johansson - also known as the Persian Medium - says she has worked with law enforcement on cases around the world after realising she had psychic "gifts" as a child.