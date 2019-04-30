Extinction Rebellion "Banksy" Artwork To Be Protected

The artwork which appears to be by street artist Banksy will be protected by Westminster Council. Picture: PA

Graffiti thought to be the work of street artist Banksy which appeared in Marble Arch following Extinction Rebellion climate change protests will be protected.

Nickie Aiken, the leader of Westminster City Council said the authority believed the work to be genuine and there was a "plan to keep the piece in a public place to view."

The council leader went on to said: "Banksy has a knack of capturing the public mood, here with a comment on climate change."

The mural appeared on a wall in Marble Arch following the climate activists' "closing ceremony."

Banksy does not confirm or deny his involvement in street art normally, but often posts images of pieces to his social media.

Andrew Tetley, a dealer who has sold several Banksy pieces, told the Evening Standard it was virtually a certainty that it was a real Banksy.

"I would suggest its value is well over £1 million, especially as it's classic Banksy - commentary on current political issues in a way only he can," the art dealer said.

The graffiti features an image of a child holding an Extinction Rebellion sign next to a small plant dug in the ground, with the words: "From this moment despair ends and tactics begin."