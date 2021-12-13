Extinction Rebellion protesters descend on controversial north London incinerator

Activists hold up a banner at one of the incinerator entrances. Picture: @XRLondon/Twitter

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Extinction Rebellion protesters have blocked the entrances to a waste incinerator in north London.

Activists descended on the Edmonton EcoPark incinerator, which burns waste for energy, early on Monday morning.

The controversial facility - which is located in one of the poorest areas of the country - plans to increase capacity, sparking angry protests.

Protesters have been at the incinerator off Advent Way since about 6am, with police confirming officers are at the scene.

One Twitter account linked to the group tweeted: "Rebels have blockaded all four entrances to the Edmonton incinerator.

"The North London Waste Authority plans to expand incinerator capacity, sacrificing residents lungs to burn even more recyclables. This environmental racism cannot be allowed to go ahead."

Another added: "We don't want anymore of our recycling burning & polluting the air of our children & communities with toxic, polluting, greenhouse gases."

A Met Police spokesman said officers were called at 6.08am "to reports of a demonstration at a waste treatment facility".

He added: "Officers remain at the scene and a policing plan is in place."