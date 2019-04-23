Extinction Rebellion Protests To Focus On Parliament

More than 1,000 arrests were made during the first week of climate change protests in London. Protesters now plan to take action at the heart of government.

As the capital returns to work, climate change protesters are threatening a second week of action, this time focusing on the area surrounding Parliament as MPs return following the Easter recess.

Extinction Rebellion, the group behind the ongoing protests, is thought to be planning to remain in the square until Thursday.

Taking to social media the group said they plan to deliver letters to MPs inviting them to talks on the "climate and ecological crisis."

LBC Reporter Rachael Venables was at the scene early on Tuesday morning.

JOIN US TOMORROW MORNING: we will march to Parliament to deliver letters inviting MPs to a Citizens’ Assembly on the climate and ecological crisis. Meet: 9:30am, under Marble Arch. #ExtinctionRebellion — Extinction Rebellion 🐝⌛️🦋 (@ExtinctionR) April 22, 2019

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg will address MPs at the All Party Parliamentary Group on Climate Change. The 16 year old sparked an international youth movement after staging a "School Strike for Climate" in August last year.

Olympic gold medallist Etienne Stott being arrested by police at the Extinction Rebellion demonstration on Waterloo Bridge in London. Picture: PA

The protests follow a week of action across London which saw parts of the capital brought to a halt with Waterloo Bridge and Oxford Circus closed down for more than five days and saw 1,065 demonstrators arrested.

Police have said a "robust policing plan" is in place for any planned demonstration, with hundreds of police officers lining the pavement around Parliament Square on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Met said that protesters would be restricted to the grass area outside Parliament.