Extinction Rebellion Protests To Focus On Parliament

23 April 2019, 07:25 | Updated: 23 April 2019, 10:32

More than 1,000 arrests were made during the first week of climate change protests in London. Protesters now plan to take action at the heart of government.

As the capital returns to work, climate change protesters are threatening a second week of action, this time focusing on the area surrounding Parliament as MPs return following the Easter recess.

Extinction Rebellion, the group behind the ongoing protests, is thought to be planning to remain in the square until Thursday.

Taking to social media the group said they plan to deliver letters to MPs inviting them to talks on the "climate and ecological crisis."

LBC Reporter Rachael Venables was at the scene early on Tuesday morning.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg will address MPs at the All Party Parliamentary Group on Climate Change. The 16 year old sparked an international youth movement after staging a "School Strike for Climate" in August last year.

Olympic gold medallist Etienne Stott being arrested by police at the Extinction Rebellion demonstration on Waterloo Bridge in London.
Olympic gold medallist Etienne Stott being arrested by police at the Extinction Rebellion demonstration on Waterloo Bridge in London. Picture: PA

The protests follow a week of action across London which saw parts of the capital brought to a halt with Waterloo Bridge and Oxford Circus closed down for more than five days and saw 1,065 demonstrators arrested.

Police have said a "robust policing plan" is in place for any planned demonstration, with hundreds of police officers lining the pavement around Parliament Square on Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Met said that protesters would be restricted to the grass area outside Parliament.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

World number one snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten by amateur James Cahill

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un to meet on Thursday, Kremlin confirms

Change UK reveal Rachel Johnson and Gavin Esler as European Parliament candidates

Bradley Welsh: Man arrested over murder of Trainspotting 2 actor

Revolutionary Phoenix aircraft can stay in the sky indefinitely, engineers say

The News Explained

Theresa May meets with Donald Tusk

Brexit Timeline: Key Dates As The UK Prepares To Leave The EU

Brexit

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone begins on 8th April 2019

What Is ULEZ? How Much Does The London Ultra Low Emission Zone Cost?
Theresa May listens to Jeremy Corbyn's speech

Brexit: What Happens Next After Parliament Rejected All Four Options?
MPs will tonight have their second round of indicative votes on different Brexit proposals

Brexit Indicative Votes: What Are MPs Voting On Tonight?

Brexit

Brexit

Brexit: What Happens This Week In Parliament?