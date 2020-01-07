Family of murdered man appeal for help 'unveiling faces of monsters' who killed him

Mohammed Shah Subhani (left) was killed in May - sister Quirat (right) has issued an emotional appeal for information. Picture: PA

The family of a murdered man whose remains were found in woodland have appealed for information to help detectives "unveil the faces of the monsters" who killed him.

Mohammed Shah Subhani, 27, known as Shah, was found by police last month following a search of woodland in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

The father-of-one was reported missing on May 7 when he failed to return to his home in Hounslow, with his disappearance triggering a murder investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said they had arrested eight people but none have been charged.

Mr Subhani's family laid flowers, prayed and paid tribute to him on Tuesday, close to the site where his body was found by Hedgerley Lane, Beaconsfield.

Mr Subhani's family visited the site where he was found on Tuesday. Picture: PA

Speaking just two days after what would have been Mr Subhani's birthday, his elder sister Quirat said: "What happened to Shah, no-one deserves - the only thing we look forward to in our lives now is justice for him."

She begged people who were around Hedgerley Lane or Hounslow around May 7 to try to remember if they saw something "suspicious" or "odd".

"It is now up to you all to help us unveil the faces of the monsters who did this and get them behind bars forever," she said.

Recalling when her family were told the news her brother's remains had been found, she added: "We felt as if someone had pulled the ground beneath us and we had been swallowed whole.

"We had waited in hope and prayed that one day, against all odds, Shah will walk through the door and all this would be over.

"Never did we think Shah would be discovered seven months later, just 15 miles away from home.

"It is beyond our imagination that something so horrific happened to our loving Shah.

"These monsters maliciously killed our brother mercilessly and disregarded his body in an isolated woodland.

"We couldn't even have fathomed this in our worst nightmares. Not only was Shah robbed of life, but also robbed of a rightful burial."

She described her brother as a "loving and caring young man" whose four-month-old daughter "didn't even get a chance to experience all the love her dad had to give her".

"Our hearts are broken, this pain will never go away," she added.

Police reissued their appeal for information on a key suspect vehicle, a black BMW X5 on cloned plates of YC67 MFY, and its two occupants, seen "loitering" in Hedgerley Lane in the days after May 7.

The vehicle was stolen from Reading Road in Farnborough, Hampshire on February 8 and recovered by police on August 3 in Hounslow.

A £20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction remains on offer, while police said the "painstaking" search of the woodland will last several more weeks.