Influencer Farah El Kadhi dies aged 36 after 'suffering heart attack on yacht holiday in Malta'

Farah El Kadhi. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

A fashion influencer has died young of a suspected heart attack while on a yacht holiday near Malta.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Farah El Kadhi was rushed to Mater Dei hospital on the Mediterranean island at around 6.30 on Monday morning, but later died.

The Tunisian influencer, 36, was in Malta on holiday, and was also promoting several brands on her trip.

El Kadhi, who had over one million followers on Instagram, was also a qualified architect and had her own fashion brand.

Her fellow Tunisian influencer Soulayma Hneynia, who appeared on the Maltese version of Love Island, said El Kadhi was a "truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity, and warmth."

Read more: Line of Duty star dies suddenly aged 59 as heartbroken wife pays tribute

Read more: Chilling words of TV star killed by British husband in final interview before tragic murder-suicide

El Kadhi. Picture: Instagram

She added: "Her positive spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her."

Laurie Marquet, another influencer, said: "I can't believe it. I'm in shock, we'll miss you babe. I will never forget you. RIP my darling".

Addressing El Kadhi, architectural designer Toumi Taher said "the pain has been deep since your departure".

"You exuded energy full of joy and life," he added. "You lived this life as it should be and you kept a trace of love towards the people who know you and those who don't know you!

"For two days we have been looking at your photos, your videos and we are immersed in deep pain!"

Farah El Kadhi. Picture: Instagram

El Kadhi had no external signs of injuries. She was in the country for a one-week holiday.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.