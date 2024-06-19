Chilling words of TV star killed by British husband in final interview before tragic murder-suicide

19 June 2024

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth
Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by her husband David Thomas Blyth. Picture: Handout

By Will Conroy

A TV star who was killed by her British husband in a murder-suicide said "you know never know what can happen" in the final interview before her death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Comedian Victoria Vera Blyth was killed by businessman David Thomas Blyth before he killed himself in their home in Turkey's capital, Ankara, on 11 June.

The pair’s three children, aged four, ten and 14, are now in the care of Mrs Blyth’s family who travelled to Turkey following the tragedy, local media reported.

Police continue to investigate the tragic incident that is said to have resulted from an argument over Mrs Blyth’s texts.

Just months before her murder, the TV presenter said in her final interview that she had a lot of ideas for future projects but doesn't like to "plan completely into the future, because you never know what can happen".

The pair had three children together aged four, ten and 14
The pair had three children together aged four, ten and 14. Picture: Handout

A friend of her's said she planned on buying a ranch and returning to her music.

Mr Blyth owned the international oil firm ASG Inspection while his wife presented the Morning Show on Europe 2.

Mrs Blyth, who was born in South Africa, studied music at university before rising to fame through the release of her first album in 2004.

She also spent a lot time working with charities such as the Czech organisation Velvet Smile, which helps 'improve the quality of life for families of sick and disabled children, and victims of domestic abuse', according to its website.

The pair had been married since 2014 and lived in Prague for several years together before they moved to Turkey for Mr Blyth’s work.

Read more: British businessman shoots his TV star wife dead in murder-suicide after 'row over her text messages' at Turkey home

Read more: British teen missing in Tenerife after desperately calling friend from 'the middle of nowhere' after night out

The late comedian’s sister, Alexandra, paid tribute to her on Instagram as she revealed that their father recently passed away too.

She said: “It is with deep sadness and pain that I have to announce that my beloved and beautiful sister, the sunshine of our lives who brought us so much joy, with her laughter, positive spirit, drive and energy, has left us forever.

“Please, I'm begging you all, give us time for the sake of the children.

“My family is going through a very difficult time because they lost both parents. We recently buried our father and now our sister and brother-in-law and we need time to recover, but most of all we need to be here for the children.

“We really appreciate your beautiful messages, but in these difficult times we need time to breathe."

Mrs Blyth studied music at university before rising to fame in 2004
Mrs Blyth studied music at university before rising to fame in 2004. Picture: Handout

Mrs Blyth’s body has stayed in Turkey while her husband’s remains are said to have been handed back to his family, who will return them to Scotland.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic added: “I can confirm that a Czech citizen died a violent death in Türkiye.

“Our embassy in Ankara is in contact with her family and is providing consular assistance. With regard to the survivors, we will not provide any further information.”

