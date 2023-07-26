Father of man who sexually assaulted and strangled teen sister was also jailed for rape in chilling echo of son's crimes

Connor Gibson's father (not pictured) was jailed for rape. Picture: Facebook/Police

By Kit Heren

The father of a 20-year-old man who sexually assaulted and murdered his teenage sister was jailed for rape earlier this year.

Peter Gibson, 62, was sentenced to ten years in prison for the rape of a woman in Lanarkshire in Scotland in April.

Gibson tied his victim up and blindfolded her up. He also grabbed his victim by the neck, which restricted her breathing.

His son Connor Gibson attacked his sister Amber in woodland in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on November 26 2021 - strangling and sexually assaulting her with the intention of raping her.

Gibson denied the attack but was found guilty on Tuesday after a jury found him guilty on a combination of CCTV and DNA evidence, including his bloodstained jacket.

Connor Gibson found guilty of the murder and sexual assault of his sister

The elder Gibson was convicted of ten charges earlier this year that took place between June 2001 and February 2008.

Other offences included the indecent assault of a young boy, punching and kicking him.

He was also found guilty of lewd and libidinous behaviour towards another boy, and physically assaulting him and threatening the child.

A judge ordered him to be supervised for a further three years on his release.

In his son's case, new footage released by police shows the younger Gibson walking his sister to her death, then walking back alone, after murdering her.

At one point in the chilling CCTV footage released by prosecutors, Gibson can be seen leaning against railings, apparently exhausted from the attack.

Tragic teen Amber was reported missing on Friday November 26 2021, and her body found in Cadzow Glen two days later.

Connor Gibson killed his sister Amber in woodland after trying to rape her. Picture: Supplied

Connor Gibson was arrested on December 1.

The day before his arrest he posted on Facebook: “Amber, you will fly high for the rest of time. We will all miss you. Especially me. I love you ginger midget. GBFN (goodbye for now) X”

The killer and his victim walk together on the night she was murdered. Picture: Crown Office

The court heard "widespread" blood staining was found on his jacket and that his DNA was found on her shorts and underwear, which had been "forcibly torn off".

Their foster father, Craig Niven said he tried not to leave them in each other’s company because they were "not a good mix".

Amber's body was found in woodland at Cadzow Glen two days after she was reported missing. Picture: Facebook

Also on trial was Stephen Corrigan, 45, who was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by intimately touching and concealing Amber's body after discovering her at some point in the following two days, instead of contacting the emergency services.

Gibson leaning on railings after having killed his 16-year-old sister. Picture: Crown Office

He also denied the charges and had lodged a special defence of alibi.

Amber's body was found at Cadzow Glen on November 28, 2021.