Father of man who sexually assaulted and strangled teen sister was also jailed for rape in chilling echo of son's crimes

26 July 2023, 07:39 | Updated: 26 July 2023, 08:16

Connor Gibson's father (not pictured) was jailed for rape
Connor Gibson's father (not pictured) was jailed for rape. Picture: Facebook/Police

By Kit Heren

The father of a 20-year-old man who sexually assaulted and murdered his teenage sister was jailed for rape earlier this year.

Peter Gibson, 62, was sentenced to ten years in prison for the rape of a woman in Lanarkshire in Scotland in April.

Gibson tied his victim up and blindfolded her up. He also grabbed his victim by the neck, which restricted her breathing.

His son Connor Gibson attacked his sister Amber in woodland in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, on November 26 2021 - strangling and sexually assaulting her with the intention of raping her.

Gibson denied the attack but was found guilty on Tuesday after a jury found him guilty on a combination of CCTV and DNA evidence, including his bloodstained jacket.

Read more: Chilling moment brother, 20, leads sister, 16, to woodland before sexually assaulting and strangling her

Read more: Knife killer seen in newly-released footage buying new blades to replace the ones he used to stab wife to death

Connor Gibson found guilty of the murder and sexual assault of his sister

The elder Gibson was convicted of ten charges earlier this year that took place between June 2001 and February 2008.

Other offences included the indecent assault of a young boy, punching and kicking him.

He was also found guilty of lewd and libidinous behaviour towards another boy, and physically assaulting him and threatening the child.

A judge ordered him to be supervised for a further three years on his release.

In his son's case, new footage released by police shows the younger Gibson walking his sister to her death, then walking back alone, after murdering her.

At one point in the chilling CCTV footage released by prosecutors, Gibson can be seen leaning against railings, apparently exhausted from the attack.

Tragic teen Amber was reported missing on Friday November 26 2021, and her body found in Cadzow Glen two days later.

Connor Gibson killed his sister Amber in woodland after trying to rape her
Connor Gibson killed his sister Amber in woodland after trying to rape her. Picture: Supplied

Connor Gibson was arrested on December 1.

The day before his arrest he posted on Facebook: “Amber, you will fly high for the rest of time. We will all miss you. Especially me. I love you ginger midget. GBFN (goodbye for now) X”

The killer and his victim walk together on the night she was murdered
The killer and his victim walk together on the night she was murdered. Picture: Crown Office

The court heard "widespread" blood staining was found on his jacket and that his DNA was found on her shorts and underwear, which had been "forcibly torn off".

Their foster father, Craig Niven said he tried not to leave them in each other’s company because they were "not a good mix".

Amber's body was found in woodland at Cadzow Glen two days after she was reported missing
Amber's body was found in woodland at Cadzow Glen two days after she was reported missing. Picture: Facebook

Also on trial was Stephen Corrigan, 45, who was found guilty of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by intimately touching and concealing Amber's body after discovering her at some point in the following two days, instead of contacting the emergency services.

Gibson leaning on railings after having killed his 16-year-old sister
Gibson leaning on railings after having killed his 16-year-old sister. Picture: Crown Office

He also denied the charges and had lodged a special defence of alibi.

Amber's body was found at Cadzow Glen on November 28, 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

Cambodian premier Hun Sen to step down in three weeks and hand role to son

Kyriakos Mitsotakis has warned of difficult days ahead

'Difficult days ahead': Greek PM warns as temperatures on fire-ravaged islands set to soar even higher

Coral showing signs of bleaching off the coast of Florida

Water near Florida may have set world record for warmest sea temperature

Police will attend drastically fewer mental health callouts

Police not attending most mental health callouts 'to free up a million hours a year'

Rescuers wade through floodwater caused by Typhoon Doksuri in the northern Philippines

Typhoon rips off roofs, floods villages and displaces thousands in Philippines

Rescuers try to help the stranded whales

Rescuers bid to save nearly 100 beached whales in Western Australia

Exclusive
Ailsa and Ross Graham's honeymoon was cut short by the fires on Rhodes

'I wake up smelling burning': Honeymoon couple tell of nightmare escape from burning island of Rhodes

Sadiq Khan has been told that he cannot put signs for his expanded ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) on the Hertfordshire border as the row over the scheme escalates.

Hertfordshire bans Sadiq Khan’s Ulez signs and cameras on its boundary amid row over scheme expansion

Dame Alice Rose will step down

Natwest boss quits £5.2m a year job after leaking inaccurate information about Nigel Farage's bank account

North Korea

China and Russia send officials to North Korea for Korean War commemorations

The climate crisis should have been taken into consideration, Decker told LBC

Activists jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge bid to be freed after one says judge didn't take climate into account

The group opened up about when they heard the news of co-star Paul's death.

'It doesn’t feel like he’s gone’: S Club reveal nervous calls they made to Paul Cattermole hours before his death

The UK Foreign Office issued a travel guidance update.

Get ‘appropriate insurance’: Foreign Office's new advice to Greece holidaymakers with wildfires still raging

Joe Lewis has been indicted for insider trading in the US.

British billionaire Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis charged by US authorities for 'brazen' insider trading scheme

Belgium Brussels Attacks

Six guilty over Brussels terror attacks that killed 32 people

APTOPIX Long Island Serial Killings

US police complete search of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer’s home

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Mexico Missing Students

Report questions Mexican military’s role in disappearance of 43 students

Space Station

Nasa power outage temporarily halts contact with space station

France UNESCO Biden

Jill Biden marks US re-entry into Unesco with flag-raising ceremony in Paris

Earns Microsoft

Microsoft reports 20.1 billion dollar quarterly profit and pledges to lead on AI

Biden Dog

Joe Biden’s dog ‘bit Secret Service officers 10 times in four months’

Jet announced the pair have officially tied the knot.

‘We're married!’: Gladiators star Jet ties the knot in intimate ceremony after supermarket meet-cute with wife
China Politics

China’s foreign minister replaced after weeks of absence

Europe Weather

Two dead as Greek firefighting plane crashes after more evacuation orders issued

People – Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson to do 50 hours of community service after reckless driving charge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit