Dad of newborn who died with broken neck found guilty of his murder

22 March 2024, 16:27

Michael Davis (left) was found guilty of murder at Leicester Crown Court on Friday
Michael Davis (left) was found guilty of murder at Leicester Crown Court on Friday. Picture: Leicestershire Police

By Flaminia Luck

The father of a four-week-old baby who died after suffering "catastrophic physical abuse" has been convicted for his murder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ollie Davis - who was found unresponsive in his cot in 2017 - died from the delayed effects of a broken neck.

On Friday, Michael Davis, 29, was found guilty of his murder at Leicester Crown Court. He was also found guilty of two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Ollie's mother, Kayleigh Driver, 31, was found guilty of two offences - causing or allowing the death of a child and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

She was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both are due to be sentenced on 10 April.

Michael Davis interviewed by police in 2017

Emergency services were first called to the-then family home in Upper Temple Walk, Leicester, after Ollie was found unresponsive. He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

There were no obvious signs of injury or any illness that could explain Ollie’s death but a post-mortem examination revealed Ollie had died from the delayed effects of a broken neck, believed to have occurred up to eight days before his death.

The injury had led to the compression of the spinal cord which had caused him to stop breathing.

It was also revealed Ollie had a total of 40 bone fractures – including a fractured skull, collar bone, breaks to joints in both arms and legs and 23 rib fractures.

Newborn Ollie Davis died in 2017
Ollie Davis was found unresponsive in his cot on the morning of 21 October 2017. Picture: Leicestershire Police

Davis and Driver, both of Carlisle Street, Leicester, were initially arrested on 27 October 2017 but offered no plausible account or explanation for Ollie's injuries.

The force said it was established the fractures he sustained were non-accidental and must have been caused by serious physical abuse.

The nature of the injuries also revealed they were caused by inflicting harm in different ways – incuding a blow to the head or impact against a hard surface to cause the skull fracture, severe compression of the chest to cause rib fractures, twisting of the limbs to cause the joint fractures and a pulling of the neck to cause the injury which ultimately killed Ollie.

Leicestershire Police continued the "substantial and complex" investigation for more than six years.

The force said they continued to interview Davis and Driver – who both denied any knowledge of what had happened - as well as family members and key health care professionals. 

In October 2021, the pair were charged in connection with Ollie’s death and of causing the multitude of other injuries.

Emergency services were called to the-then family home in Upper Temple Walk, Leicester
Emergency services were called to the-then family home in Upper Temple Walk, Leicester. Picture: Google Images

DI Mark Parish said: “The determination and commitment from the investigation and prosecution team has been in vital in achieving today’s result.

"We never lost sight in how important it was to get justice for Ollie.”

DC Batstone added: “Davis and Driver have evaded justice since 2017 but will now be facing a lengthy sentence for their actions.

"Ollie was a defenceless newborn baby who was abused and ultimately killed by someone who should have protected and cared for him the most.

“I would like to thank all the witnesses who gave evidence in this trial and extend my heartfelt condolences to Ollie’s wider family who can hopefully take some comfort now we have finally got justice for Ollie.”

Read more: IT worker who murdered millionaire couple with fentanyl before altering their will jailed for life

On Friday, Ollie's wider family said: “We have been left with such a void in our hearts.

"Ollie, life has never been the same. You will always be with us our sweet boy. Until we meet again our little one.

"Catch all the love and kisses we send up to you. Your loving broken-hearted family.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kate has revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Kate's cancer: When was the princess diagnosed and what happens next?

Princess Kate has said reassuring her children she is going to be ok is her priority.

Kate says main focus is ‘reassuring children mummy will be ok’ as she undergoes cancer treatment

A Russian flag

Gunmen open fire at Moscow concert hall, say Russian news agencies

Kate has been receiving cancer treatment

Watch: Princess Kate reveals she is undergoing treatment for cancer

Kate has announced she is being treated for cancer

Read it in full: Princess Kate speech announcing treatment for cancer

The Princess of Wales announced she is receiving cancer treatment on Friday.

Inside the royals' cancer battles as Kate announces she is receiving treatment for cancer

Breaking
Kate is receiving treatment for cancer

Princess Kate receiving treatment for cancer telling public 'please do not lose faith and hope'

Andrew Tate

Romanian court rejects Andrew Tate’s bid to get his confiscated assets returned

A Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters

Russia and China veto US resolution calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise over the Dnipro hydroelectric power plant after Russian attacks in Dnipro, Ukraine

Russia launches attack on Ukraine’s power sector in sign of possible escalation

Claudio Gaetani died from a heart attack in September 2022

Met police officer 'stole cash from man's corpse' as his body lay on busy street for six hours

Alexei Navalny

EU puts sanctions on Russian justice officials blamed for jailing Alexei Navalny

Horse expert Christine Rawle (l) jailed for a minimum of 17 years for murdering husband Ian Rawle (r)

Horse-whisperer, 69, likened to The Twits character faces dying in jail for murdering husband

Donald Trump

Trump’s social media company to go public after merger approved

The FA has no intention of recalling the new England shirt

‘No intention of recalling shirt’: FA bids to shut down row over St George’s Cross on new England kit

IMF logo

Pakistan will seek long-term IMF loan to stabilise economy – finance minister

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman cries

Russia attacks Ukraine’s largest hydroelectric plant amid overnight barrage

Stumpy

Stumpy faces axe along with dozens of Washington’s Tidal Basin cherry trees

Antony Blinken

Blinken arrives in Israel for talks amid Rafah ground offensive fears

Lindsay Sandiford is being held on death row in an Indonesian prison

British drug-smuggling gran on death row could be spared firing squad on one condition

Three counties rejected the US-sponsored Gaza ceasefire resolution

Russia and China block US call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Luke D'Wit was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday

'He lied his way into our lives': Daughter of murdered millionaire couple says IT worker 'completely brainwashed' mother
Soldiers at the border

UN seeks £3.1bn for aid in Syria as civilians face growing humanitarian crisis

Christine Rawle (l) found guilty of murdering husband Ian Rawle (r)

Horse-whisperer likened to The Twits character guilty of murdering husband by stabbing him in the back
A new poll has revealed Brits aren’t staying hydrated during colder months

World Water Day: Three quarters of Brits not staying hydrated during winter months

The XL Bully has been seized by police after the child was bitten in the face

Three-year-old boy left needing surgery after being mauled by XL bully

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla, 76, jested with those around her that she had her "thunder stolen" by the suited-up toddler.

'We have a natural for the cameras': Grinning toddler in tuxedo upstages Queen Camilla on visit to Belfast bakery
Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles health during a visit to Northern Ireland

King Charles is "doing very well", Queen Camilla gives health update to well-wishers on Northern Ireland visit
Rowan Lascelles

King Charles' cousin on the run after hurling racist abuse in McDonald's and threatening to stab social worker

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit