Favourites Brazil knocked out of World Cup on penalties by Croatia at quarter final stage

Brazil have been knocked out of the World Cup at the quarter final stage by 2018 runners-up Croatia. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Brazil, who were among the favourites to win the World Cup, have been knocked out of the competition after losing 4-2 to Croatia on penalties.

The game had finished 0-0 after normal time and both sides had a goal each at the end of extra time.

Brazil were seen to be among the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar ahead of the tournament and dispatched South Korea in the last 16 tie with a 4-1 win.

But, kept in the game by Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, the 2018 runners-up pulled off only the latest major shock this World Cup has seen so far.

The Dinamo Zagreb stopper made three penalty in Croatia's hard-fought round of 16 match against Japan and made a string of saves to frustrate Brazil in normal time.

Neymar finally broke the deadlock in the first half of extra-time, equalling Pele's Brazil scoring record with 77 FIFA-registered goals at Education City Stadium.

Tears for PSG superstar Neymar after Brazil exit the compeition. Picture: Getty

But the joy among Brazil fans was short lived and with minutes remaining Bruno Petkovic levelled the score with a deflected shot.

Joy for Croatia as they book their place in the semi final. Picture: Getty

Croatia hero Livakovic then saved Rodrygo's penalty in the shootout, and Marquinhos hit the woodwork.

Croatia will face either Argentina or the Netherlands, who who kick-off at 7pm tonight in the semi final.