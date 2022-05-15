Breaking News

Finland will apply to join NATO after Putin warned it would be a 'mistake'

Finland has confirmed it will apply to join NATO. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Finland's president and government have announced the Nordic country intends to apply for membership of Nato, paving the way for the 30-member Western military alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.

The president and prime minister made the announcement at a joint news conference in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki on Sunday.

Top Nato diplomats are meeting on Sunday in Berlin to discuss providing further support to Ukraine and moves by Finland, Sweden and others to join the alliance in the face of threats from Russia.

Finland, which shares a long border with Russia, has previously been a neutral country.

Mr Niinisto said: "This is a historic day. A new era begins." The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in coming days, but it is considered a formality.

A formal membership application will then be submitted to Nato headquarters in Brussels, most likely at some point next week.