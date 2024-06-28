Five taken to hospital as fire rips through 10th floor flat in east London tower block

The fire broke out in a block of flats in North Woolwich, east London. Picture: Twitter @AJBC_1

By Flaminia Luck

Five people have been taken to hospital following a fire that ripped through a 10th floor flat in east London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters tackled the blaze on Rymill Street in North Woolwich last night.

Around 100 residents were also taken to a local rest centre, the London Fire Brigade confirmed.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire on Rymill Street in #NorthWoolwich. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/QWLTzxwAmW — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 27, 2024

Firefighters added they led four people to safety, whilst others remained in their unaffected flats.

Four people were taken to a place of safety and five other advised to stay put on various floors ranging from eight to seventeen.

Fire crews from Plaistow, Barking, East Ham, Poplar and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers took almost 30 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 2232 and the fire was under control by 2350.