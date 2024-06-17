US President Joe Biden, 81, appears to freeze again before Barack Obama ushers him off stage

17 June 2024, 05:57 | Updated: 17 June 2024, 06:04

Barack Obama grabs Joe BIden by the sleeve before walking with him off stage
Barack Obama grabs Joe BIden by the sleeve before walking with him off stage. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

US president Joe Biden has appeared to freeze on stage once again before he was helped by Barack Obama on stage at a Democratic Party fundraiser.

Mr Biden, 81, was aided off stage by Mr Obama during a round of applause from the crowd at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Mr Biden appeared motionless and stared blankly into the crowd, before he was gently roused by Mr Obama.

The pair then walked off stage together while Mr Obama patted Joe Biden on the back.

The latest incident comes just days after Mr Biden wandered away from G7 leaders, facing in the wrong direction while chatting to someone behind the group of world leaders at the G7 summit in Italy.

Joe Biden and Barack Obama at the fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Joe Biden and Barack Obama at the fundraiser at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Picture: Alamy

He also appeared to freeze once again during a Juneteenth celebration at the White House.

Recent polling suggests Donald Trump would win the US election if it were held tomorrow - with Trump winning in seven key battleground states.

According to the poll by Real Clear Politics, Trump leads by more than five points in North Carolina and Nevada and has a slender lead in Wisconsin and Michigan which Biden won in 2020.

Read more: Labour's net zero black hole? Tories accuse Starmer of £4.5bn budget shortfall as tax hikes loom

Read more: Clashes erupt between football fans in Gelsenkirchen as England beat Serbia 1-0 in opening Euro 2024 game

Mr Biden’s critics and Donald Trump allies have seized on the clip using it as ammunition to suggest the president is not fit for office.

But the White House has slammed the criticism saying that the clip has been edited to make the president look worse.

Video taken from a distance in the auditorium shows the president standing completely still before Mr Obama grabs him by the arm and then helps him towards the exit of the stage, while patting him on the back.

Biden and Trump will face each other at a highly anticipated first Presidential debate in less than two weeks.

On Saturday Donald Trump challenged Joe Biden to take a cognition test - before himself making a series of gaffes.

