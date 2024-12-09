First cousin marriage could be banned in the UK under new proposal

Marriages between first cousins would be banned in the UK under a proposal to be tabled in Parliament. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Marriages between first cousins could be banned in the UK under a new proposal to parliament.

Conservative Richard Holden warned first cousin marriages "reinforce negative structures and control women" and have been linked to a higher rate of birth defects as he introduced the private member’s bill.

The MP for Basildon and Billericay looks set to introduce the Marriage (Prohibited Degrees of Relationship) Bill to the House of Commons on Tuesday for further consideration.

Marriages between siblings as well as parents and child are currently banned in the UK - but not between first cousins.

Justice minister Alex Davies-Jones, in response to a written parliamentary question about placing restrictions on first-cousin marriages, said the Government will take time to "properly consider our marriage law" before stating a public position.

Richard Holden, MP, Conservative Party, former Tory Chairman, Member of Parliament for Basildon and Billericay. Picture: Alamy

Mr Holden said: "People already think it is illegal and then are surprised when you mention it isn't."

He said cousin marriages can be "cultural rather than religious" in "some of the communities where it is more prevalent", adding: "Marriage and relationships should be about individual choice in modern Britain, it shouldn't be about anything else."

Mr Holden said the issue has been under discussion in other countries and suggested it is a "sensible time" for the UK Government to look at the issue.

The MP also said: "First-cousin marriage raises serious concerns both in the UK and globally.

"Studies show that it is associated with approximately double the rate of birth defects compared to the general population and can reinforce negative structures and control women.

"Building on my previous work to ban hymenoplasty and so-called virginity testing in the last Parliament, I will urge the Government to reconsider the legality of first-cousin marriage in the UK.

"Many nations and states have taken action on this issue in recent years and it is time for us to do the same."

Responding to the proposal, Ms Davies-Jones said: "Section one of the Marriage Act 1949 sets out that any marriages that take place within prohibited degrees of relationship are void.

"Under the legislation, prohibited degrees of relationship for marriage include marriages to a sibling, parent or child, but not marriages between first cousins.

"The Sexual Offences Act 2003 also makes sexual activity with the above family members, amongst others, a criminal offence, but this does not include first cousins.

"Placing restrictions on first-cousin marriage would require changes to the Marriage Act 1949 and potentially the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

"We are aware that all aspects of weddings, including first-cousin marriage, are important issues. We will take the time as a new Government to properly consider our marriage law, including the Law Commission's 2022 wedding report, before publicly setting out our position."

Mr Holden will seek to introduce his private member's bill (PMB) to the Commons on Tuesday using the 10-minute rule process.