First Minister Nicola Sturgeon self-isolating after close contact with Covid case

29 August 2021, 21:43

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19.

She said she will be self-isolating pending a PCR test result.

Under coronavirus rules, double-vaccinated adults and all children can avoid self-isolation if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus so long as they are symptomless and provide a negative PCR test.

The First Minister had her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in June.

On Sunday evening Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "I've had notification tonight that I've been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for Covid.

"Accordingly, and in line with the rules, I'll be self-isolating pending a PCR test result.

"My thanks to all the contact tracers working so hard in NHS Test & Protect."

Read more: Three children killed by US air strike targeting 'multiple suicide bombers' in Kabul

Read more: Taliban shoots dead Afghan folk singer after banning playing music in public

Scotland has recorded another record number of new coronavirus cases, with 7,113 people testing positive for the first time, according to Scottish Government figures published on Sunday.

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pen Farthing has landed in the UK with his animals, but was forced to leave his staff behind.

Pen Farthing has 'mixed emotions' after fleeing Kabul with animals and not staff
Candidates for chancellor from left, Armin Laschet, Annalena Baerbock and Olaf Scholz stand before the broadcast in the TV studio in Berlin (Michael Kappeler/AP)

Germany’s three would-be chancellors cross swords in TV debate
General view of the gate of Hamid Karzai international Airport (Wali Sabawoon/AP)

Children among dead in US drone strike targeting so-called Islamic State
Smoke billows from a building in Milan, Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)

Fire crews battle blaze at residential tower block in Italy

Ed Asner (Ian West/PA)

Lou Grant actor and ‘beloved patriarch’ Ed Asner dies aged 91
Holidaymakers sit in a seafront restaurant, in the Adriatic town of Rovinj, Croatia (Darko Bandic/AP)

Croatia reaps benefit as tourists flock to coastline despite pandemic concerns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists

Head of armed forces 'gaslighting Afghan women' with Taliban comments, Tory MP insists
Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'

Lisa Nandy: 'PM should have fired Dominic Raab some time ago'
Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

Veteran caller pledges spare room to Afghans fleeing Taliban regime
Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul

Tory MP's powerful take on Pen Farthing dog evacuation from Kabul
'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'

'Dogs were given permission to be evacuated but not Afghan researchers'
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Defence Secretary: Claims I blocked Operation Ark flights 'total myth'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London