First Minister Nicola Sturgeon self-isolating after close contact with Covid case

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Scotland's First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, is self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone who has Covid-19.

She said she will be self-isolating pending a PCR test result.

Under coronavirus rules, double-vaccinated adults and all children can avoid self-isolation if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus so long as they are symptomless and provide a negative PCR test.

The First Minister had her second dose of a coronavirus vaccine in June.

On Sunday evening Ms Sturgeon tweeted: "I've had notification tonight that I've been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for Covid.

"Accordingly, and in line with the rules, I'll be self-isolating pending a PCR test result.

"My thanks to all the contact tracers working so hard in NHS Test & Protect."

Scotland has recorded another record number of new coronavirus cases, with 7,113 people testing positive for the first time, according to Scottish Government figures published on Sunday.

