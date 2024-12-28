Flu warning issued as 'quad-demic' surge sees Covid-era masks return to hospitals across Britain

28 December 2024, 19:58

A major flu warning has been issued as a 'quad-demic' of winter illnesses has seen Covid-era restrictions brought back to major UK hospitals.
By Chay Quinn

The strains have led to some hospitals asking patients not to visit A&E unless absolutely necessary.

The flu, Covid-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and norovirus have all broken out across Britain this winter, adding to the usual seasonal pressures on NHS.

The Cardiff and Vale health board said the surge specifically of flu is expected to peak within the next 10 days.

The UK Health Security Agency recently published a report saying that cases of Covid and RSV - which causes colds and serious lung infections - stabilising.

But flu and norovirus surged in the week before Christmas.

Some hospitals have reinstituted the rule which made face coverings mandatory in hospitals.

Richard Hughes, deputy director of Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board, revealed why visitors to their emergency departments are being told to mask up.

Mr Hughes said: "When flu enters and circulates within a hospital it can cause significant problems, posing a real risk to the health of patients and causing absences among our staff, so we need to do everything we can to keep the virus at bay."

Chesterfield Royal Hospital and the University Hospitals of Leicester Trust, including Leicester General, Leicester Royal Infirmary, and Glenfield, have all also made mask-wearing mandatory.

A Chesterfield Royal spokesperson told the BBC: "This aligns with rising flu cases in our hospital and our agreed thresholds, which will be regularly reviewed."

The University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust stated: "Rising colleague absences due to seasonal illnesses, combined with more patient cases, significantly impact how quickly we can deliver timely care."

