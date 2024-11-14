Former Met Police officer David Carrick pleads not guilty to sex attacks including indecent assault against teen

14 November 2024, 15:14 | Updated: 14 November 2024, 15:29

Former Met Police officer David Carrick pleads not guilty to string of sex attacks including indecent assault against teen
Former Met Police officer David Carrick pleads not guilty to string of sex attacks including indecent assault against teen. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has pleaded not guilty to multiple sex attacks, including five counts of indecent assault against a teenage girl under the age of 16.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former officer from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, appeared at the Old Bailey to deny the nine charges against him.

Appearing via video link from HMP Full Sutton on Monday, Carrick was seen to wear a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

The 49-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before he entered the not guilty pleas.

The former officer stands accused of two counts of rape and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour towards a woman.

Former Met Police officer David Carrick pleads not guilty to string of sex attacks including indecent assault against teen
Former Met Police officer David Carrick pleads not guilty to string of sex attacks including indecent assault against teen. Picture: Social media

The three allegations are said to have taken place between 2014 and 2019.

He is also charged with five counts of indecent assault against a teenager.

Read more: Police hunt man who ‘bit woman on chest’ in London nightclub

Read more: Woman arrested over Dorset care home deaths released without charge

The indecent assault charges relate to a victim aged under 14, according to legal documents, and took place in Salisbury between 1989 and 1990.

File photo dated 07/08/13 of the Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey, on Old Bailey, central London. Issue date: Tuesday October 29, 2024.
File photo dated 07/08/13 of the Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey, on Old Bailey, central London. Issue date: Tuesday October 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Carrick sat at a table in a custody suite at the category A and B men's prison with his hand to his face during the brief hearing.

The Recorder of London, Mark Lucraft KC, set a provisional trial date for 3 November 2025.

He was remanded in custody with a preliminary pre-trial hearing set to take place on 14 March.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour divided over assisted dying as MP who introduced bill hits out at Health Secretary

Labour divided over assisted dying bill as MP tabling legislation labels Wes Streeting's objections 'disappointing'

Reverend Sue Colman was asked to step back after the Makin Report found her and her husband Jason knew about John Smyth's abuse and failed to act

Mustard heir and Church of England minister wife step back from church roles after damning abuse report

File photo of Broadway Market, where the attack took place

Horror as 'man doused in bleach' in busy Hackney market with manhunt underway and attacker still at loose

Jack Bradley took part in the failed ram raid

Moment drug addict in 4x4 rams Tesco superstore in failed bid to steal safe, with terrified staff still inside shop

ZM712, a Boeing Apache AH2 operated by the UK's Army Air Corps, departing from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England after participating in the Royal International Air Tattoo 2024 (RIAT24).

Drunken soldiers caught during Apache cockpit romp spark military safety review

Eva Longoria, a Texas native, has said she is 'done' with the US after Trump's second election win

Eva Longoria reveals she has fled 'dystopian' America as Trump names radical right wing cabinet

Dog-free zones should be introduced to tackle racism, the Welsh government has been told.

Dog-free zones needed in countryside to tackle racism, Welsh government told

A 'major' suspected people smugger has been arrested in Amsterdam

'Major' Turkish supplier of small boats for Channel migrant crossings arrested as 'British FBI' swoop in airport

Clifton Suspension Bridge has quit Elon Musk's X after 15 years on the site.

Clifton suspension bridge dramatically departs from Twitter sparking wave of online jokes

Exclusive
Students take gap years and ‘neglect studies’ as survey suggests Edinburgh rents skyrocketed by nearly two thirds in a year.

Students take gap years and ‘neglect studies’ as survey suggests Edinburgh rents skyrocketed by nearly two thirds in a year
Two Just Stop Oil protesters charged over June's incident

Two Just Stop Oil activists charged after orange paint thrown over Stonehenge

Man arrested after reports of person carrying knives outside Houses of Parliament

Man charged with carrying offensive weapons after 'knife' incident near Parliament

Exclusive
Michael Harris died in an e-scooter crash

'My best friend was killed in an e-scooter crash - I'm urging the government not to legalise them for use on roads'

Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, from Southwark, was pronounced dead at the scene in East Street, Walworth.

First picture of Walworth market 'knife rampage' victim as suspect appears in court

Police at Gainsborough Care Home in Swanage where three people died and seven people were taken to hospital

Woman arrested over Dorset care home deaths released without charge

Donald Trump with Matt Gaetz

Trump's pick for US attorney-general faced sex-trafficking investigation by department he's now set to lead

Latest News

See more Latest News

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76
The mother said her daughter was threatened with detention for wearing a poppy to school

Mother's fury after daughter 'threatened with detention for wearing poppy to school'

Which? has launched a £3billion suit against Apple.

Which? launches £3 billion lawsuit against Apple over iCloud use - as 40 million Brits could receive payout
David Coote

Referees body 'taking very seriously' video appearing to show David Coote snorting white powder
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to trace

Police hunt man who ‘bit woman on chest’ in London nightclub

Despite backlash, The Yellow Bittern has been a hit amongst critics.

London chef takes to Instagram to complain diners are not ordering enough and ‘restaurants are not public benches’
A female pharmacist at work in a pharmacy in South Wales

Pharmacies could close on evenings and weekends as owners protest over funding

UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Polish inmates languishing in UK jails face being sent back home in bid to free up prison space
John Lewis Christmas advert 2024.

WATCH: John Lewis unveils emotional Christmas advert in latest festive tearjerker

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-DISPLACED

Ukraine-style visa scheme for Gaza families proposed by Labour MP

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

King Charles attending the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"

King Charles walks red carpet alone as he appears without Queen Camilla at Gladiator II premiere
The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

Kate's Christmas return: Annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News