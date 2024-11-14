Former Met Police officer David Carrick pleads not guilty to sex attacks including indecent assault against teen

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has pleaded not guilty to multiple sex attacks, including five counts of indecent assault against a teenage girl under the age of 16.

The former officer from Stevenage, Hertfordshire, appeared at the Old Bailey to deny the nine charges against him.

Appearing via video link from HMP Full Sutton on Monday, Carrick was seen to wear a pink t-shirt and blue jeans.

The 49-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth before he entered the not guilty pleas.

The former officer stands accused of two counts of rape and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour towards a woman.

The three allegations are said to have taken place between 2014 and 2019.

He is also charged with five counts of indecent assault against a teenager.

The indecent assault charges relate to a victim aged under 14, according to legal documents, and took place in Salisbury between 1989 and 1990.

Carrick sat at a table in a custody suite at the category A and B men's prison with his hand to his face during the brief hearing.

The Recorder of London, Mark Lucraft KC, set a provisional trial date for 3 November 2025.

He was remanded in custody with a preliminary pre-trial hearing set to take place on 14 March.