Police hunt man who ‘bit woman on chest’ in London nightclub

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to trace. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a woman by biting her on the chest.

The woman had been speaking to a man in a nightclub in Lisle Street, near Leicester Square at around 2.30am on April 26 when he leant forward and bit her.

He left the club shortly afterwards.

The woman, in her 20s, said the man told her he was 42. She said he had a European accent, according to police.

Scotland Yard has now released CCTV footage of a man they want to track down.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for assistance in identifying a man in connection with a sexual assault in Westminster.

“At around 2:30hrs on 26 April, the victim was in a nightclub in Lisle Street, WC2.

“The woman, aged in her 20s, was speaking to a man when he leant forward and bit her on the chest.”

They added: “Officers are releasing CCTV of a man they wish to trace.

“Anyone who knows his identity is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 01/272646/24. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.”

The woman did not require hospital treatment.