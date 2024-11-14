Police hunt man who ‘bit woman on chest’ in London nightclub

14 November 2024, 08:54

Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to trace
Police have released this CCTV image of a man they want to trace. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting a man who sexually assaulted a woman by biting her on the chest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman had been speaking to a man in a nightclub in Lisle Street, near Leicester Square at around 2.30am on April 26 when he leant forward and bit her.

He left the club shortly afterwards.

The woman, in her 20s, said the man told her he was 42. She said he had a European accent, according to police.

Scotland Yard has now released CCTV footage of a man they want to track down.

Polish inmates languishing in UK jails face being sent back home in bid to free up prison space

London chef takes to Instagram to complain diners are not ordering enough and ‘restaurants are not public benches’

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for assistance in identifying a man in connection with a sexual assault in Westminster.

“At around 2:30hrs on 26 April, the victim was in a nightclub in Lisle Street, WC2.

“The woman, aged in her 20s, was speaking to a man when he leant forward and bit her on the chest.”

They added: “Officers are releasing CCTV of a man they wish to trace.

“Anyone who knows his identity is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 01/272646/24. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.”

The woman did not require hospital treatment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Coote

Referees body 'taking very seriously' video appearing to show David Coote snorting white powder

Despite backlash, The Yellow Bittern has been a hit amongst critics.

London chef takes to Instagram to complain diners are not ordering enough and ‘restaurants are not public benches’

A female pharmacist at work in a pharmacy in South Wales

Pharmacies could close on evenings and weekends as owners in funding protest

Exclusive
UK prisoners could be sent to Poland after new talks.

Polish inmates languishing in UK jails face being sent back home in bid to free up prison space

John Lewis Christmas advert 2024.

WATCH: John Lewis unveils emotional Christmas advert in latest festive tearjerker

TOPSHOT-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-CONFLICT-DISPLACED

Visa scheme allowing Gazan families to 'seek temporary sanctuary' in UK tabled by Labour MP

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Donald Trump names ‘reckless’ Matt Gaetz attorney general as president-elect holds historic meeting with Joe Biden

Royal Courts of Justice

'Wolfman' murderer Peter Sullivan to have conviction re-examined after 35 years behind bars

King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on UK probation service

Government’s early release scheme 'put pressure' on probation service - as inspectors reveal 'chaotic state' of one unit

King Charles attending the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"

King Charles walks red carpet alone as he appears without Queen Camilla at Gladiator II premiere

Focused businessman working at laptop in highrise office, London, UK

Civil servants call for four-day week, saying move is 'critical to attaining a good quality of life'

ed

Fireworks linked to death of baby red panda who died from 'stress' on Bonfire Night

Guests Appear On The Laura Keunssberg Show

Chancellor to merge council pension pots into 'megafunds' to unlock investment cash

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump and Biden 'both really enjoyed seeing each other', claims President-elect after historic meeting at White House

Louise Thompson

Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson breaks silence following emergency surgery after septic shock

Latest News

See more Latest News

President Trump Speaks at America First Agenda Summit

Who has Trump picked to be in his cabinet so far and who is in the running?

The Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Rod Stewart say he 'may have to find new owners' for his five sports cars due to potholes near his home
Council tax bills will soar by more than £100 next year Downing Street confirms

Council tax bills to soar by more than £100 next year, Downing Street confirms

Producer and songwriter Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91

Quincy Jones cause of death revealed following music titan's death aged 91

Cresta Court Hotel in Altrincham

Moment locals explode in fury as they are told migrants will get 'free private healthcare' at public meeting
Police tape surrounds a ride at the Funderpark in Yiewsley, London

Mum-of-eight hurled from fairground ride and sent into coma agrees to £1.43m settlement after High Court battle with owner
Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump Holds Election Night Event In West Palm Beach

Donald Trump's grip on power tightens as Republican Party wins majority of seats in House of Representatives
Two women - who were part of a global monkey torture network - have been jailed

Two women jailed after being part of 'sickening and sadistic' monkey torture network

Wes Streeting

Health Secretary Wes Streeting orders staff to look into costs of introducing assisted dying
'Del Boy billionaire’ saves DIY chain Homebase from collapse rescuing 70 UK stores

'Del Boy billionaire’ saves DIY chain Homebase from collapse rescuing 70 UK stores

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

Kate's Christmas return: Annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme
The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News