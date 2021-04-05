Former Secretary of State for Wales Dame Cheryl Gillan dies aged 68

Cheryl Gillan has died at the age of 68 after a long illness. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Conservative MP and former Secretary of State for Wales Dame Cheryl Gillan has died aged 68 after a long illness.

Amanda Milling, Co-Chairman of the Conservative party posted online: "It is with great sadness that I have to announce The Rt Hon Dame Cheryl Gillan DBE MP passed away at the weekend.

"Cheryl had been ill for some time, but battled her illness with great stoicism and grace."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted on Twitter: "I’m very sad to hear the news of the death of Dame Cheryl Gillan. She was a great servant to the people of Chesham and Amersham, to the Conservative Party and to the country as Secretary of State for Wales.

"Always full of wise advice and good humour, she was much loved on all sides of the House of Commons and will be sorely missed. My sincere condolences to her family and friends."

Other MPs sent their condolences after news of her death.

Trade Secretary and Conservative MP Liz Truss tweeted: "Very sorry to hear the sad news about Dame Cheryl Gillan.

"She was a brilliant Parliamentarian, a kind colleague and great fun. We will miss her. All my thoughts with her family and loved ones."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Twitter: "The saddest news about the passing of Dame Cheryl Gillan.

A remarkable parliamentarian and pioneer for many women in Westminster. A dear and compassionate friend and colleague who was much loved by us all.

My sincere condolences to her family and loved ones."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: Very sad to hear that Dame Cheryl Gillan has passed away. I worked with Cheryl on a number of issues. She was respected across the House and a great champion for her constituents. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

Conservative MP and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "So sad to hear we have lost (Cheryl Gillan) one of the warmest and most generous hearted people in the House of Commons.

"She was a formidable campaigner for autistic people but also the definition of British stoical good humour - an enormous credit to her party and to Parliament."

Tory MP Tracey Crouch Tweeted: "I'm heartbroken to hear the desperately sad news that my colleague Cheryl Gillan has passed away. She had been a great source of strength as we went through chemo together.

"She was an incredibly inspirational women in politics who fought for the things she believed in. She was always kind and helpful to us newbies. She had oodles of wisdom from her years as an MP which she shared willingly. I shall miss her greatly...

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Travel peacefully Cheryl. I feel blessed to have known you xx"

So sad to hear that Cheryl Gillan has passed away.



Tory MP Tom Tugendhat said: "I am among so many across Parliament to be saddened to hear of the death of Cheryl Gillan. She was a kind a welcoming voice in a world that has grown more strident. I shall miss her. I know I am not alone."