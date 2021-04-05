Former Secretary of State for Wales Dame Cheryl Gillan dies aged 68

5 April 2021, 15:22 | Updated: 5 April 2021, 16:07

Cheryl Gillan has died at the age of 68 after a long illness
Cheryl Gillan has died at the age of 68 after a long illness. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Conservative MP and former Secretary of State for Wales Dame Cheryl Gillan has died aged 68 after a long illness.

Amanda Milling, Co-Chairman of the Conservative party posted online: "It is with great sadness that I have to announce The Rt Hon Dame Cheryl Gillan DBE MP passed away at the weekend.

"Cheryl had been ill for some time, but battled her illness with great stoicism and grace."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson posted on Twitter: "I’m very sad to hear the news of the death of Dame Cheryl Gillan. She was a great servant to the people of Chesham and Amersham, to the Conservative Party and to the country as Secretary of State for Wales.

"Always full of wise advice and good humour, she was much loved on all sides of the House of Commons and will be sorely missed. My sincere condolences to her family and friends."

Other MPs sent their condolences after news of her death.

Trade Secretary and Conservative MP Liz Truss tweeted: "Very sorry to hear the sad news about Dame Cheryl Gillan.

"She was a brilliant Parliamentarian, a kind colleague and great fun. We will miss her. All my thoughts with her family and loved ones."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Twitter: "The saddest news about the passing of Dame Cheryl Gillan.

A remarkable parliamentarian and pioneer for many women in Westminster. A dear and compassionate friend and colleague who was much loved by us all.

My sincere condolences to her family and loved ones."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: Very sad to hear that Dame Cheryl Gillan has passed away. I worked with Cheryl on a number of issues. She was respected across the House and a great champion for her constituents. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

Conservative MP and former health secretary Jeremy Hunt tweeted: "So sad to hear we have lost (Cheryl Gillan) one of the warmest and most generous hearted people in the House of Commons.

"She was a formidable campaigner for autistic people but also the definition of British stoical good humour - an enormous credit to her party and to Parliament."

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt posted his condolences: "So sad to hear we have lost @CherylGillan one of the warmest and most generous hearted people in the House of Commons. She was a formidable campaigner for autistic people but also the definition of British stoical good humour - an enormous credit to her party and to parliament".

Tory MP Tracey Crouch Tweeted: "I'm heartbroken to hear the desperately sad news that my colleague Cheryl Gillan has passed away. She had been a great source of strength as we went through chemo together.

"She was an incredibly inspirational women in politics who fought for the things she believed in. She was always kind and helpful to us newbies. She had oodles of wisdom from her years as an MP which she shared willingly. I shall miss her greatly...

"My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. Travel peacefully Cheryl. I feel blessed to have known you xx"

Tory MP Tom Tugendhat said: "I am among so many across Parliament to be saddened to hear of the death of Cheryl Gillan. She was a kind a welcoming voice in a world that has grown more strident. I shall miss her. I know I am not alone."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson confirmed vaccine passports will be trialled from mid-April

'Vaccine passports' being trialled from mid-April, Boris Johnson confirms
Israel Politics

Israel’s Netanyahu in court as parties weigh in on his fate

Soldiers and police officers assist residents to cross a flooded road in Indonesia

Rescue efforts hampered as flash floods and landslides in Indonesia kill dozens
A health worker administers a vaccine in India

India’s daily virus cases soar past 100,000 for first time

Boris Johnson is set to make major announcements on lockdown easing at 5pm today.

Live: Lockdown in England to relax as planned on 12 April, PM says
Thandiwe Newton says her name has been mis-spelt as Thandie throughout her career.

Thandie Newton reverts to original Zimbabwean name 30 years after misspelt in first film

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily

'Where is Priti Patel?': David Lammy demands answers as 8,000 tourists enter UK daily
Border Force staff 'demoralised' as thousands of tourists enter UK each day

Border Force staff 'demoralised' as thousands of tourists enter UK each day
DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists

DUP instil hatred and division in Northern Ireland through segregation, caller insists
Vaccine passports crucial to ensure everyone's safety, former Foreign Sec. insists

Vaccine passports crucial to ensure everyone's safety, former Foreign Sec. insists
Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims

Working-class children falling through cracks in school, teacher claims
Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism

Maajid Nawaz: Race report 'missed an opportunity' to tackle colonialism

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London