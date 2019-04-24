Four Men Stabbed In Separate Incidents Across London In Just Seven Hours

Police forensic officers at the scene of a stabbing. Picture: PA

A string of stabbings across London has left one man dead and others with life-threatening injuries as knife crime increases.

A 21-year-old man has been killed following a stabbing in Harlesden, north west London yesterday evening.

The young man died in the early hours following an attack in the street. Police said the man is thought to have been attacked by a group of men before fleeing into a bookmaker's attempting to seek help.

Ambulances attempted to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead several hours later.

The 21 year-old was just one of four people stabbed during a seven hour period yesterday.

Police were called to other knife incidents in Wembley, Merton and West Drayton between 3pm and 10pm on Wednesday.

Another man was left fighting for his life after being stabbed in outside a Tesco in Wembley.

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital where he is fighting for his life

Tuesday's first stabbing was a man, whose age was not disclosed by police, who was knifed in Camomile Way, West Drayton at around 3pm.

A Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said: “His injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

“Seven people – no further details – have been arrested for offences including GBH, assisting an offender and possession of firearms.

A man was rushed to hospital after being found with stab wounds in Morden Road, Merton, at 10pm.

Officers from #TSG #U34 were out last night, assisting @MPSBrent with reassurance patrols after a number of incidents.

9 arrests made, including 3 for possession of these items - within 100 yards of the scene of a recent stabbing.#StopAndSearch #knifecrime #ViolentCrime pic.twitter.com/RaLpgRefON — MetTaskforce (@MetTaskforce) April 24, 2019

Specialist Officers have been deployed across London to help tackle the knife crime epidemic with rules for stop and search being relaxed for officers in areas blighted by stabbings.

The capital has been hit by a wave of knife crime incidents, with police in London given an extra £17m to help boost their response to violent crime.

There were 1,299 stabbings in London up to the end of April, according to official statistics from the Met Police.

In 2017-18, there were 137 knife offences for every 100,000 people in the capital.