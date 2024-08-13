'I'm really struggling and I need help': Freddie Flintoff's Top Gear crash injuries revealed in clip filmed week after incident

Freddie Flintoff has spoken out about his injuries from the Top Gear crash. Picture: BBC

By Emma Soteriou

The extent of Freddie Flintoff's injuries from his Top Gear crash have been revealed in a clip which was filmed just a week after the incident.

Loading audio...

Flintoff, 46, showed his facial injuries as part of his new series called Field of Dreams on Tour.

In the clip filmed during his recovery at home, he revealed that he was suffering from nightmares and flashbacks.

The former England cricket captain's comeback comes after he took seven months out to recover from the accident on the Top Gear test track.

He was driving a three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 at the time, worth around £43,000 and described as a "motorised tricycle" without airbags. He suffered facial injuries and broken ribs in the crash.

Speaking in the video, he said he "shouldn't have survived" the crash.

Flintoff showed the severity of his injuries in a video during his recovery. Picture: BBC

"I am struggling already and I need help. I really am," Flintoff said.

"I’m not the best at asking for it.

"I need to stop crying every two minutes.

"I genuinely should not be here after what happened. It’s going to be a long road back and I’ve only just started.

"I’ve got to look at the positives, I’ve got another chance, and I’m going to go at it. I’m seeing that as how it is - a second go."

The series will see Flintoff taking his young cricket team to India, with the first episode showing him heading to Kolkata with the teens to begin their adventure.

Flintoff suffered serious injuries to his face in the crash. Picture: Alamy

The trip was delayed by a year as he recovered from his injuries but Flintoff was determined to still make it happen.

Next week is set to show how the 46-year-old was able to overcome the ordeal during a visit to an orphanage.

"We’ve all had things we’ve had to get through - me included," Flintoff said.

"But you see that, and it pales into insignificance in comparison.

"You come to a place like this and you see all these kids, it’s inspiring, because all of them have had hardship in their lives.

"It’s bizarre, I’m getting quite emotional as I’m speaking...I’m going to have to put my sunglasses on!"