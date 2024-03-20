Freddie Flintoff shows how his facial injuries are healing while in India for new TV show - after car crash horror

Flintoff is 'gearing up to get back to work'. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Kieran Kelly

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff looks to be on the mend as he continues filming the second series of Field of Dreams.

Freddie appeared on good form when he posed for a picture with Subhajit Naskar at the Cricket Association of Bengal on Tuesday.

The former cricketer has been on the mend for more than a year after he was involved in a serious car crash while filming Top Gear in December 2022.

A source told The Sun: "Everyone is thrilled Freddie is gearing up to get back to work.

"We know how much this series means to him. It was a passion project that was loved by the viewers, so it's great it will mark his return."

Freddie Flintoff's facial injuries are significantly healed. Picture: Instagram

His last big public appearance was towards the end of summer last year as he gave the England cricket team some advice in his role as an ambassador.

More than six months later his injuries looks significantly more healed.

The crash took place when his three-wheel Morgan Super 3 car flipped over, leaving him with severe facial injuries and broken ribs.

Top Gear was paused for the 'foreseeable future' and Flintoff negotiated a £9million settlement with the corporation.

Freddie Flintoff's last public appearance in the summer. Picture: PA

A source told The Sun of his return to filming: "This will be a huge comfort to his fans because it shows he's healing well and returning to two of his greatest passions — sport and television.

"It's obvious that there is some scarring, which everyone expected, but Freddie looks to have made huge progress since he was last seen in public playing cricket.

"He's clearly comfortable enough to get in front of a camera again — something which was not the case this time last year.

"They're nervous first steps, as he's recovering both mentally and physically, but the TV show he's making is a real passion project for him."