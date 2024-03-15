Freddie Flintoff set for TV comeback as he films new project with photos showing star is ‘healing well’ after crash

Freddie Flintoff is set to make his TV comeback. Picture: Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

The former Top Gear presenter is preparing for a TV comeback after his serious accident while filming over a year ago.

Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, 46, has reportedly started filming a second series of his cricket show, Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams, as he sets to make a return to screens.

It comes after he was reported as ‘lucky to be alive’ after he was in a serious accident while filming a segment for Top Gear in December 2022.

He had been driving a three-wheel Morgan Super 3 car at the Dunsold Park Aerodrome, which serves as the programme's test track, when the vehicle, which can travel at 130mph, flipped.

He was left with fractured ribs and facial injuries.

Andrew spent five weeks in hospital but has kept a very low profile since the crash.

A TV insider said Andrew appears to have made "huge progress" as he prepares to make his TV comeback.

They told The Sun: “This will be a huge comfort to his fans because it shows he's healing well and returning to two of his greatest passions — sport and television.

The star's injuries seem to have healed significantly. Picture: Twitter

“It's obvious that there is some scarring, which everyone expected, but Freddie looks to have made huge progress since he was last seen in public playing cricket.

“He's clearly comfortable enough to get in front of a camera again — something which was not the case this time last year.

“They're nervous first steps, as he's recovering both mentally and physically, but the TV show he's making is a real passion project for him.”

The first series saw Andrew return to his home-city Preston, while the next series of the cricket show will see him travel to India.

New photos show Andrew in Sri Lanka, where he recently met members of the Lancashire Cricket Academy on tour, posing with Sri Lankan cricket coach Muttiah Muralitharan.

They show his injuries have healed significantly since his last public appearance seven months ago, when he was pictured with cuts under his nose and lips.

Andrew pictured last year. Picture: Alamy

Andrew quit Top Gear after his near-fatal crash as his wife Rachel reportedly asked him to stay away.

A source previously said it had taken a toll on Flintoff "emotionally and physically".

The BBC halted production of the series - the show's 34th - and later announced it would not continue filming this set of episodes.

"We have sincerely apologised to Freddie and will continue to support him with his recovery," the corporation said.

"We understand this will be disappointing for fans, but it is the right thing to do, and we'll make a judgement about how best to continue later this year."