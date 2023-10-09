Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's horror Top Gear crash occurred at just '22mph'

9 October 2023, 09:03

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was travelling at '22mph' when he crashed during Top Gear filming
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was travelling at '22mph' when he crashed during Top Gear filming. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Freddie Flintoff’s horror crash while filming Top Gear occurred when he was travelling at 22mph, it has been claimed

The former cricket star, 45, has been rarely seen since the horrific accident which, last year, left him with facial injuries and broken ribs.

It was originally reported that the father of four was driving at a breakneck speed of 130mph in an open-topped three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 when it flipped over at the Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

At the time, it was reported that he was 'lucky to be alive'. Recently he has been seen working with the current England cricket team as he continues his recovery.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff working with the England cricket team
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff working with the England cricket team. Picture: Alamy

Read More: End of the road: Top Gear 'axed after 46 years' following Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's horror crash

Read More: Paddy McGuinness breaks silence after Top Gear co-host Andrew Flintoff's crash and shares throwback photo

An insider told the Mail on Sunday: "People talk about this 'high speed crash' but although the consequences were horrendous, it was no such thing.

"The car was actually going at 22mph when it flipped over. There is a lot of footage and it has been carefully looked at."

‘The car is road legal without a helmet – it has a halo safety device – and he was on a private track.

"They had only just set off and were on the first corner when the car flipped and he scraped his face along the tarmac."

Morgan Super 3
Morgan Super 3. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff delivers rousing first speech to England camp since near-fatal Top Gear crash

Flintoff's injury may prove to be the final straw for the car show as it has been reported that BBC bosses have axed the show.

But a BBC spokesman told the Mail: "A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC content."

Family members of Israelis abducted by Hamas have begged their government for information on their captured relatives.

Families of missing and captive Israelis beg government for information about relatives after Hamas attack
Israel Palestinians

Israeli hostage crisis in Hamas-ruled Gaza becomes political trap for Netanyahu

Rayner set out the plans in Liverpool earlier today

Rayner slams Tories on houses and hints at Labour plan after Starmer warned party to not 'get giddy' on poll lead
Afghan men search for victims after the earthquake

Death toll from Afghanistan earthquakes rises to 2,000, Taliban says

The United States has sent an aircraft carrier, planes and warships to the Middle East to support Israel after Saturday's deadly Hamas attack

US sends warships and planes to Israel as Sunak vows 'steadfast support' for Middle East ally in war with Hamas
Nathanel Young was killed in Hamas attacks.

British man, 20, serving in Israeli army killed in Hamas attack as family pay tribute

Phillip Schofield has reportedly reached out to his former co-star.

Phillip Schofield offers support to Holly Willoughby after alleged kidnap and murder plot as pair still ‘have a bond’
An Israeli soldier walks outside a police station

Israeli security cabinet declares country at war after Hamas attack

Wilko will shut its remaining branches for good today.

Wilko shuts doors on final 41 stores marking end of 90 years in business - see full list of last stores to go
The Israeli death toll has risen above 500.

More than 600 Israelis killed in Hamas attacks as PM Netanyahu vows ‘mighty vengeance’

