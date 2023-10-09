Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's horror Top Gear crash occurred at just '22mph'

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff was travelling at '22mph' when he crashed during Top Gear filming. Picture: Alamy

Freddie Flintoff’s horror crash while filming Top Gear occurred when he was travelling at 22mph, it has been claimed

The former cricket star, 45, has been rarely seen since the horrific accident which, last year, left him with facial injuries and broken ribs.

It was originally reported that the father of four was driving at a breakneck speed of 130mph in an open-topped three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 when it flipped over at the Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

At the time, it was reported that he was 'lucky to be alive'. Recently he has been seen working with the current England cricket team as he continues his recovery.

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff working with the England cricket team. Picture: Alamy

An insider told the Mail on Sunday: "People talk about this 'high speed crash' but although the consequences were horrendous, it was no such thing.

"The car was actually going at 22mph when it flipped over. There is a lot of footage and it has been carefully looked at."

‘The car is road legal without a helmet – it has a halo safety device – and he was on a private track.

"They had only just set off and were on the first corner when the car flipped and he scraped his face along the tarmac."

Morgan Super 3. Picture: Alamy

Flintoff's injury may prove to be the final straw for the car show as it has been reported that BBC bosses have axed the show.

But a BBC spokesman told the Mail: "A decision on the timing of future Top Gear shows will be made in due course with BBC content."