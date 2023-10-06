End of the road: Top Gear 'axed after 46 years' following Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff's horror crash

Top Gear is believed to have been axed. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Top Gear is set to be axed after 46 years following Andrew Flintoff's horror crash during filming.

The future of the show was plunged into doubt after Flintoff suffered facial injuries and broken ribs in a crash on the test track last December.

The former England cricket captain was driving a three-wheeled Morgan Super 3 at the time, worth around £43,000, described as a "motorised tricycle" without airbags.

Top Gear has been on hiatus since filming for the 34th series was paused over the crash.

Flintoff was spotted for the first time with scars and dressings on his face in early September after keeping out of the limelight for nine months.

But now production staff are understood to have been told to focus on other work, according to the Sun.

A show source told the Sun: “Top Gear has been an institution on British telly but the feeling is there is no way it can continue after Freddie’s crash.

“The BBC are aware they very nearly lost a presenter’s life while filming a segment, and there’s a feeling it would be in bad taste to continue making such dangerous material.

“It’s a tough decision but they know deep down it’s the right one as hardcore fans of the show won’t want to see a lightweight version.”

Flintoff's co-hosts on the popular show, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, are yet to comment publicly about the incident.

McGuinness shared a throwback photo of the trio on Thursday, saying: "Lovely little throwback with the cuddly toys in Peru. #TopGear"