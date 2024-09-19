Free speech group 'kicked out' of Brighton pub during speeches about gender ideology in schools

19 September 2024, 08:56

The group say they were kicked out of the pub after a speech on gender ideology
The group say they were kicked out of the pub after a speech on gender ideology. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A free speech group have alleged they were kicked out of a Brighton pub after saying children should not be taught trans ideology in schools.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The group, Free Speech Brighton, were ordered to leave the Southern Belle hotel and pub on Tuesday night.

The group had booked a back from of the pub for a meeting, and had brought a microphone and speaker so that members could deliver their speeches.

According to the Telegraph, the first talk was from a retired teacher who said that ‘gender ideology’ - the belief that gender is not binary and can differ from your assigned sex at birth - should not be taught at school.

She spoke for about 15 minutes, but during a Q&A after the speech, security turned up and asked them to leave.

Group chairman Laura King wrote on Facebook: “There was a rush of security guards coming into the room and demanding that we left.

““I said we had just finished listening to that speech and that there were two more on completely different subjects but they said the landlord had said we had to leave.

“One of them tried to grab the speaker and drag it out of the room, which was still plugged in.”

The group posted on Twitter: "Last night I attended a local Free Speech Union meeting for the first time.

"About 50 orderly civilised people sat in the back room of The Southern Belle pub. It started well- A hushed room listened to a measured and informative 15min speech about safeguarding children against pervasive gender ideology but, just as she was taking questions, two security guards told us the manager wanted us to leave immediately because there’d been ‘a complaint’.

"We left, shocked and angry, but this incident only underlines our concern that Free Speech is under grave threat when you can get kicked out of a pub - once a place for healthy banter- for saying the ‘wrong thing’.

"I wonder what other topics are verboten here? I’m 58 and have never been asked to leave a venue before. Is this 1939 or 1984? - It certainly isn’t modernity, and we mustn’t allow it to become our future."

Video footage posted online shows a security guard appearing to try and move the microphone and the speaker.

The guard can be heard telling the group that anyone refusing to leave would be “trespassing.”

The Free Speech Union has threatened the pub with legal action unless the landlord apologises.

The Southern Belle has declined to comment. The private security firm did not respond.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nigel Farage says Donald Trump is 'generally proven right' when asked about claims that migrants are eating pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Nigel Farage insists Trump will be 'proven right' about migrants eating pet cats and dogs

Former Nissan Motor Corporation executive Greg Kelly speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Tokyo

Lawyer for American charged in trial of ex-Nissan chief appeals for ‘justice’

Calls have been made for pubs to scrap pints and serve beer in smaller glasses

Sobering find: Calls for pints to scrapped and pubs to be made to serve beer in smaller glasses to boost Brits' health

Nigel Farage has refused to apologise over his comments during the summer riots

Nigel Farage blames Tories’ and Labour ‘lies and incitement’ after being accused of fanning flames over summer riots

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel Exploding Pagers

Lebanon rocked again by exploding devices as Israel declares new phase of war

Bosnian Roman Catholic women pray on the occasion of the feast of the Assumption in Medjugorje, some 75 miles south of the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo, in 2000

Vatican set to rule on reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary at Bosnian shrine

Truong My Lan, a real estate tycoon sentenced to death for financial fraud, attends her second trial in Vietnam’s largest fraud case in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Real estate tycoon sentenced to death for fraud faces trial on new charges

The blasts have left many Lebanese people wondering what devices will explode next

Panic in Lebanon as terrified people ‘unplug devices’ after horror bomb attacks that 'stripped flesh from faces'

Chinese authorities inspect the scene of a stabbing at the Shenzhen Japanese School in Shenzhen, China after a 10-year-old Japanese student was attacked by a man

Pupil at Japanese school dies after stabbing in China

The former IDF spokeswoman was speaking to LBC in the wake of a series of deadly attacks on the Hezbollah communications infrastructure

Hezbollah 'could not be more vulnerable' after deadly wave of attacks former IDF spokesperson tells LBC

Elon Musk listens to a question as he speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington

Musk’s X skirts Brazil ban and returns to some users in change to server access

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez waves to supporters during a political event at a square in the Hatillo municipality of Caracas, Venezuela

Venezuela’s opposition ex-candidate ‘forced’ to accept Maduro’s election win

Images from surveillance camera video provided by the New York City Police Department show two unidentified individuals who entered an unoccupied New York City subway train and operated it, causing a

Teenage girl arrested over New York subway train joyride

Israel has declared 'a new phase of war' after two days of explosions in Lebanon

Israel declares 'new phase of war' after second wave of explosions kills 20, as UK calls situation 'deeply disturbing'

Egyptian businessman Mohamed Abdel Moneim Fayed. Picture by James Boardman

Ex-Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed accused of raping five female staff members and string of sex assaults

Exclusive
Prisons 'create better criminals', says Lord Timpson

Jails 'create better criminals', says Prisons Minister Lord Timpson

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds of vulnerable children are being "contained" illegally in holiday lets

'National emergency' as hundreds of children 'contained' illegally in holiday lets

Debris from the Titan submersible is unloaded

Mission specialist for Titan submersible owner to give evidence

Ailish Walsh, who was almost 23 weeks pregnant, was stabbed to death

Roofer who murdered pregnant girlfriend by stabbing her 46 times in 'frenzied' attack with scissors has sentence reduced
A child has died after falling from the window of a house in Nottingham

Boy, 8, dies after falling from window of house

The Israeli PM has accused the UK government of sending "mixed messages" over support for Israel

Netanyahu accuses UK of sending 'mixed messages' over support for Israel and 'undermining' right to self-defence
Carl Cooper, 66, was jailed for life in July for the murders of Naomi Hunte, 41, and Fiona Holm, 48

Four Met officers under misconduct investigation after two women murdered by man they complained about to force
Kentucky Shooting

Body found in search for Kentucky highway shooting suspect

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN chief calls on nations to approve plan to tackle global challenges

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House rejects temporary funding bill for US government

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, centre, oversees a launch

Kim Jong Un supervises missile tests, says North Korean state media

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Princess Kate returns to work just days after completing chemotherapy treatment

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate wish Harry a 'very happy' 40th birthday in surprise message

The brothers will not speak for Harry's 40th

Prince William 'will not make birthday call to Harry' this weekend - as brothers 'don't even speak'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown
What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life
Outdoor experiential learning represents a progressively staged mechanism whereby participants learn through direct immersion and reflection of experiences, writes Dr John Allan

Young people lack soft skills at work: Outdoor adventure can help

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit