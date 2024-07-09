France’s new left-wing coalition reveals plans to introduce a 90 per cent tax on the rich amid shock election result

Thousands gather in Paris to celebrate the victory of the left-wing union. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

France’s new left-wing coalition has announced plans to include a 90 per cent tax on the wealthy after winning the most seats in Sunday’s snap election.

The New Popular Front (NPF), a coalition of different left-wing groups, sent shockwaves through French politics over the weekend after winning more seats than both Ensemble, the party of Emmanuel Macron, and Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally.

However, despite winning the most seats at 182, the NPF did not win a majority and is set for a power struggle with Macron in the coming days.

The NPF’s leaders met on Monday to agree upon who they should put forward to lead their proposed new government.

“We are preparing to govern, to apply the programme which is ours,” said Manuel Bompard, co-ordinator of the France Unbowed party.

This programme looks set to include 90 per cent tax rate on annual income of over €400,000 as well as the slashing of retirement age from 64 to 60.

The NPF is also committing to at least €150 billion in spending over the next three years and calling for a 14 per cent rise in the minimum raise.

France's President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election in a bid to defeat the National Rally party. Picture: Getty

Following Sunday’s shock results, Macron’s prime minister Gabriel Attal resigned but was quickly asked by the French president to stay on in a caretaker role.

Bompard, however, has suggested Attal, 35, remaining in post would defy the will of the French people.

“There is no question of Gabriel Attal’s continuation [as prime minister] wiping out the vote of French people,” he said, as he called on Macron to “respect” the election result.

Supporters of Macron’s Ensemble have rejected the idea that Sunday saw a victory for the NPF.

“No one won,” said Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister.

Despite coming third in Sunday’s election, the National Rally’s Le Pen has insisted her party’s victory was “only delayed.”

She also branded Macron’s position as “untenable.”

Jordan Bardella, president of National Rally, said: "We've been thrown into the arms of the extreme left and of Jean-Luc Melenchon."