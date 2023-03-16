'Aggressive' woman drove at runners in fury on busy road saying 'those people shouldn’t be jogging'

Lauren Goddard. Picture: South Wales Police

By Kieran Kelly

A furious woman drove towards two runners on a busy road in South Wales, telling police "those people shouldn't be jogging down roads".

Lauren Goddard shouted and beeped at the two joggers as she drove along a busy road near Ogmore-by-Sea, Wales, in March 2021.

One of the joggers told her to slow down but she continued to drive towards them, prosecutors said.

Goddard eventually arrived at her destination before driving back towards Bridgend, where another runner said she was driving "erratically".

Lauren Goddard was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Picture: South Wales Police

She veered towards the runner in her Peugeot 807, forcing him to move out of the way, prosector Sophie Keegan said.

Shortly afterwards, Goddard approached the other jogger from behind and began beeping her horn.

After seeing a furious Goddard, the runner moved onto the grass verge, but she swerved onto it, causing him to jump out of the way.

Goddard was arrested later that day, telling police: "Those people shouldn't be jogging down roads. They're 60mph roads."

She denied the offences but was found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving. Goddard left halfway through her hearing and did not return.

Goddard also pleaded guilty to assault by beating and assaulting an emergency worker, which took place in September last year.

Judge Richard Williams said: "There were a series of incidents of offences of aggressive and violent behaviour. These are so serious only a custodial sentence can be justified."

Goddard was sentenced to 18 months in prison and disqualified from driving for two years and nine months.