Gang claiming to be delivering food during pandemic gag and rob elderly woman

23 January 2021, 09:26

Police are hunting a gang who targeted the elderly woman in a robbery
Police are hunting a gang who targeted the elderly woman in a robbery. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting a gang who stuffed a sock into the mouth of an elderly woman before robbing her, after tricking their way into her home by pretending to be delivering food during the pandemic.

The gang of five men forced their way into the woman's home after tricking her into opening the door, the Metropolitan Police said.

One of the burglars sat on her chest to hold her down, while jewellery was cut from her wrist.

The victim - a woman in her 80s - had a sock stuffed in her mouth and was told not to speak during the terrifying ordeal at her home in Plaistow, Newham, on Thursday evening.

The five suspects are described as while males in their 20s wearing black clothing.

One was wearing black Nike tracksuit trousers with red piping.

Police were called at around 7pm on Thursday, and it is estimated that the burglary lasted for 20 to 30 minutes.

The incident is being investigated by the Met's North East Burglary and Robbery Unit.

There have been no arrests and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 006400/21JAN21 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

