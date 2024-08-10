'I am a woman': Victorious gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif hits out at 'bullies and enemies' after clinching Olympic gold

10 August 2024, 10:21

'I am a woman': Victorious gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif hits out at 'bullies and enemies' after clinching Olympic gold
'I am a woman': Victorious gender scandal boxer Imane Khelif hits out at 'bullies and enemies' after clinching Olympic gold. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Imane Khelif - the woman at the centre of a gender eligibility row over her inclusion in the Paris Olympics - has said 'attacks' on her left a 'special taste' after clinching the gold medal last night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Algerian - who was disqualified from the World Championships last year after reportedly failing gender eligibility tests - said she "doesn't care" about the controversy swirling over her inclusion in the women's 66kg boxing category after being waved on to victory by hundreds of flag-waving Algerian supporters.

Khelif stormed through her gold medal bout with a unanimous decision over five rounds to defeat Chinese world champion Yang Liu.

Algeria's supporters turned the normally genteel surroundings of Phillippe-Chatrier Court at Roland Garros into a cauldron of noise in support of Khelif, who has come under fire from critics after Italian boxer Angela Carini abandoned their fight, claiming she had fears over her safety. She later apologised to Khelif.

Khelif had managed to avoid a huge media scrum after her previous fights, but the Algerian broke her silence to hit out at her critics: "I don't care what anyone is saying about me with the controversy."

Algeria's Imane Khelif celebrates after defeating China's Yang Liu to win gold in their women's 66 kg final boxing match
Algeria's Imane Khelif celebrates after defeating China's Yang Liu to win gold in their women's 66 kg final boxing match. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins silver medal in heptathlon at Paris Olympics

Read More: Snoop Dogg explodes on to the Olympics’ global stage

She continued: "I am fully qualified to take part in this competition. I am a woman like any other woman.

"I was born a woman. I have lived as a woman. I competed as a woman - there is no doubt about that."

Khelif said she had been a victim of "bullying" since her fight with Carini, claiming that the International Boxing Association (IBA) "hate me and I really don’t know why".

But the governing body itself was stripped of its international recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year for its failure to complete reforms on governance, finance and ethical issues.

It is also closely tied to the Kremlin and its president, Russian businessman Umar Kremlev, is believed to be a close ally of Vladimir Putin.

Khelif is one of two fighters, along with Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei, who were disqualified from last year's World Championships for failing to meet gender eligibility criteria. But disgraced sporting authority the IBA carried out the tests in 2023.

Continuing her comments after the fight: "All that is important to me is that I stay on the level and give my people the performance they deserve. I know I'm a talented person and this is a gift to all Algerians."

On Monday, an IBA press conference descended into farce as controversial president Kremlev made baseless claims about Lin and Khelif and launched an astonishing tirade against IOC president Thomas Bach.

Khelif and Lin were allowed to return to competition by the IOC, which is effectively administering the Paris 2024 boxing tournament in the IBA's absence.

The case has aroused global interest, with figures such as former United States president Donald Trump and Harry Potter author JK Rowling weighing in on the issue.

Khelif won every round on the judges' cards, appearing close to securing a stoppage at times, and celebrated with a victory jig in the ring as the Algerian supporters celebrated wildly.

Imane Khelif (left) celebrates gold at Roland Garros
Imane Khelif (left) celebrates gold at Roland Garros. Picture: Alamy

Last week's controversial bout between Khelif and Carini came under scrutiny from the likes for former Team GB gold medal winner Nicola Adams who said it was "unfair and dangerous".

Adams, who won flyweight gold for Team GB in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, wrote on X on last Friday: "After years of fighting for women's boxing to even exist in the Olympics and then all the training they go through to get there it was hard to watch another fighter be forced to give up on her Olympic dreams.

"People not born as biological women, that have been through male puberty, should not be able to compete in women's sport. Not only is this unfair it's dangerous!"

Shortly after the fight, the IOC said that as with previous Games, the gender of athletes was based on their passports.

The body said "misleading information" had been reported about Khelif and Lin, and pointed out they had been competing in international boxing events for many years, including the Tokyo Games three years ago.

It described the IBA's decision to disqualify them last year as "sudden" and "arbitrary" and having been made "without due process".

The IBA has not given specifics regarding Khelif and Lin's disqualification but said on Thursday the decision to disqualify had been based on "two trustworthy tests" at World Championships in Istanbul in 2022 and New Delhi in 2023.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police stand along the street leading to the gated community where a plane crashed in Vinhedo

Brazilian authorities probe cause of plane crash that left 61 dead

This image made from a video, shows the yard of a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

Death toll rises to 80 after Israeli air strike hits Gaza school

The Durkee Fire burning in eastern Oregon last month

Record-breaking wildfires scorch more than 1.4 million acres in Oregon

People inspect the rubble at a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City

More than 60 killed in Israeli air strike on school in Gaza City, officials say

This image made from a video, shows the yard of a school after being hit by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (AP Photo)

Dozens killed following Israeli airstrike on school in Gaza City

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech as he visits a flood-hit area in Uiju

North Korean leader says thousands of flood victims will be brought to capital

Exclusive
Spoiled spoilt ballot paper for forthcoming Parliamentary General Election 2024 in UK - wasted vote Conservatives

Exclusive: Seven in ten think Conservatives are 'unelectable', including four in ten who voted Tory at last election

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Bozeman

Donald Trump headlines Montana rally after plane diverted

'We don't want another life ruined': Family of grandmother killed by teen driver after hen-do beg judge for mercy

'We don't want another life ruined': Family of grandmother killed by teen driver after hen-do beg judge for mercy

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates after winning a silver medal

Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins silver medal in heptathlon at Paris Olympics

Palestinians flee the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip, following Israeli military evacuation orders

Israeli troops launch new assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis

Khelif celebrating after securing victory at the Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris

Imane Khelif - Algerian boxer at heart of gender controversy row - wins gold at Paris Olympics

Wreckage from a plane that crashed by a home in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil

61 presumed dead in Brazil plane crash

Fire coming from a plane that crashed by a home in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state, Brazil

Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state

A Russian soldier fires from D-30 howitzer towards Ukrainian positions

Russia declares federal emergency in area under attack from Ukrainian forces

Swifties singing and dancing in Vienna after all shows were cancelled

Taylor Swift fans come together in Vienna to sing and dance in the streets after concerts cancelled

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles has praised "community spirit" in wake of riots

King Charles praises 'community spirit' that counters 'aggression and criminality' after widespread rioting
Avon and Somerset Police have released bodycame footage of an arrest

'I've been expecting you' Watch moment rioter who had been waiting for police is arrested on doorstep
The scene outside the stadium in venue where the show was meant to take place

Third person in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna

Amanda Knox arrives flanked by her husband, Christopher Robinson, right, and her lawyer, Luca Luparia Donati, left, at a court in Florence, Italy, on June 5 2024

Amanda Knox ‘freely’ accused man over roommate’s murder, Italian court says

The plane was seeing falling from the sky

All 61 people onboard plane that crashed in Brazil are dead, airline confirms

Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida

Body camera footage shows police anger at Secret Service after Trump shooting

Explorer of the Seas

British tourist 'falls overboard' from cruise ship near Croatia

Carles Puigdemont addresses supporters after his arrival near the Catalan parliament in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday

Puigdemont said to be in Belgium as Spanish police try to explain how he escaped

Walkers crisps have unveiled three new sarnie-inspired flavours - Cheese Toastie with Heinz Beanz (left), Sausage Sarnie and Heinz Ketchup (top right), and Roast Chicken and Heinz Mayo (bottom right).

Walkers unveils new sarnie-inspired flavours in collaboration with Heinz

Investigators are looking into A. Milne Independent Funeral Directors

Woman arrested as part of 'missing ashes' investigation at former funeral directors

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit