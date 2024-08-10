Katarina Johnson-Thompson wins silver medal in heptathlon at Paris Olympics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson celebrates after winning a silver medal. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Katarina Johnson-Thompson has won silver for Team GB in the heptathlon at the Paris Olympics.

The athlete clocked a personal best in the 800 metres.

The 31-year-old said she was "grieving gold" after losing out to Belgian rival Nafissatou Thiam but added: "I'm so grateful, emotional and overwhelmed. I'm just trying to live in the moment."

Gold medalist Nafissatou Thiam, of Belgium, and silver medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson, of Britain. Picture: Alamy

Other medal winners on Friday included Elinor Barker and Neah Evans, who won silver in the women's Madison, and a quartet of runners - Dina Asher-Smith, Imani Lansiquot, Amy Hunt and Daryll Neita - who secured the women's 4x100 metres silver.

Johnson-Thompson reacts after winning silver. Picture: Alamy

The president of Johnson-Thompson's athletic club, who briefly coached her as a youngster, has spoken of her "long journey" to win her first Olympic medal.

The president of her club, Liverpool Harriers, told the PA news agency it was "wonderful" to see her finally secure a medal in Paris, which is her fourth Olympics.

Stephen Carroll, who briefly helped coach the athlete when she was around 12 years old, said: "We're so pleased. Everyone at the club, the youngsters, family and friends - and obviously the team behind that have been working so hard.

"And I've known her since she was 10 years of age and how she's worked so hard to come through."

"It's been a long journey and it's well deserved," he added.

Mr Carroll said Johnson-Thompson is an inspiration to younger members of the club who "all seem to mob" her during training sessions.

He added: "She gets involved. She asks them about themselves, what events they are doing and, you know, shows a real interest in the club."