General Election 2019: Jeremy Corbyn Tells Labour To Back Boris Johnson's Plan

Jeremy Corbyn will back a General Election. Picture: PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has announced his party will back a general election now the threat of a No-Deal Brexit has been averted.

The announcement means that Boris Johnson has moved a step closer to sending voters to the polls before Christmas.

In a statement, he said: "I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a No Deal Brexit being off the table.

"We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to 31st January has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking No Deal off the table has now been met.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen."

Green MP Caroline Lucas, who has been working for a second referendum on Brexit, said Labour's decision to back an early general election was "hugely disappointing".

She tweeted: "Hugely disappointing if true. Why give Johnson exactly what he wants?

"Election - especially under First Past the Post - won't resolve Brexit.

"Many examples of majority Govt being returned on minority vote - real risk that the majority in favour of #PeoplesVote won't have voices heard."