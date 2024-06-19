Live

General Election LIVE: Sunak to take your calls as SNP prepare for manifesto launch

19 June 2024, 06:57 | Updated: 19 June 2024, 07:48

By LBC

The Prime Minister will join LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast to take your calls at 8am.

Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Rishi Sunak will join LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning at 8:00 to answer your questions.

It comes amid reports that half of voters doubt parties can afford their manifestos.

Today at 17:00 is the deadline to apply for a postal vote in the 4 July election.

You can apply for a postal vote through your local electoral registration office. Find yours on the government website.

Today's Highlights 

  • Rishi Sunak to take your calls live at 8am

  • SNP to launch manifesto today.

  • Sir Keir Starmer says ‘I didn’t think we would win’ skewered by LBC listener over supporting Jeremy Corbyn.

  • Labour leader says ‘It would be foolish to write five years worth of budgets now’ after he refuses to rule out council tax rises.

  • Sir Keir discusses VAT on private schools a ‘touch choice’. 

  • Trans people will be accommodated in hospital ‘side rooms' says the Labour leader when questioned on single-sex spaces at LBC.

  • Poll says half of voters doubt parties can afford their manifestos.

Rishi Sunak to take your calls live at 8am

Katy Ronkin

Sunak's plan to stop the boats

Rishi Sunak says he wants to talk about migration and security.

Rachel in Bexley asks why Rishi Sunak has failed with his Rwanda plan.

He says if you care about stopping the boats, he is the only one trying to solve this issue.

He says the only way to stop the boats is deterrence and other countries are following their lead.

Katy Ronkin

Rishi Sunak says NHS cancer treatment 'has been difficult'

Caller Theresa in Ladbroke Grove says her late husband received exceptional care at an NHS hospital during his battle with cancer, but her treatment for breast cancer since 2021 has been awful, and she wishes she had gone private.

She asks why standards have dropped and what Rishi Sunak will do to improve outcomes for cancer patients.

Rishi Sunak says "It has been difficult I'm not going to pretend otherwise."

"We saw an enormous disruption in the number of people being referred for treatment particularly for cancer during the pandemic. It was just one of the consequences of the NHS having to deal with Covid and that's something we're still recovering from now. 

"Let me tell you what we are doing specifically on breast cancer if I can because you're right it's important that we do a good job of helping everyone with that.  So it starts with screening, and that's why we are rolling out what are called community diagnostic centres across the country, which are stand-alone units that do all your tests checks and scans. We've got 160 of them and we'll do more if we're reelected. 

Katy Ronkin

Rishi Sunak rejects anti-LGBT claim

Caller Paul in Manchester asks Rishi Sunak if he is anti-LGBT rights, saying he doesn't care about the HIV cause and that he is obsessed with the culture wars. 

Rishi Sunak responds: "I don't believe that at all. I care very much about making sure that people, whatever their backgrounds are respected and treated with compassion and sensitivity. That's the type of country and society we are. 

"It was a Conservative government that introduced same-sex marriage you'll remember which, had I been in parliament, I would have supported at the time."

Callum Clark

Sunak on Martyn's law

Figen Murray, the mother of Martyn Hett who was killed in the Manchester Arena terrorist attack in 2017, asks what Rishi Sunak means in the Tory manifesto by saying Martyn's law is a priority since there has been no movement on the law for 18 months.

Rishi Sunak says they have been going through the consultation process and says he is still going to introduce the law before the summer recess because if elected parliament will reform in July

He says the law had not been through enough parliamentary stages to be introduced before the election.

Roishi Sunak does not think he has let her down because it's important to make sure the law works, but understands why she would like the law introduced quicker.

Katy Ronkin

Rishi Sunak responds to former Tory donors John Caudwell and Sir Jim Ratcliffe backing Keir Starmer at the general election.

Katy Ronkin

Sunak on Lords appointments

Harry in Durham asks how Rishi Sunak will ensure the people on his honours list are fully qualified. He says most people are there based on political favours.

Rishi Sunak says he uses an independent committee to vet appointments and has always followed their recommendations.

Katy Ronkin

Rishi Sunak on Liz Truss

Dan in Kent asked what made you think you could win the general election when you can't even win an election in your own party.

Rishi Sunak says he fought for what he believed in. 

"People did not want to hear what I had to say then but ultimately I was right."

Katy Ronkin

Sunak defends dire polling for Tories ahead of election

Rishi Sunak has insisted the "only poll that matters is on July 4" as he defended dire polling that has plagued the Tories during the General Election campaign.

He said: "I'm talking to people about the choice for the future, that's what the poll on July 4 is about."

Read more: Sunak insists 'the only poll that matters is July 4' as he defends dire polling for Tories ahead of election

Katy Ronkin

Frank Hester comments "wrong and unacceptable" Sunak says

Caller Alastair in Stowe asks the Prime Minister about Frank Hester's donations to the Conservative Party and accuses the Tories of being funded by "racist" money. 

Rishi Sunak says Frank Hester's previous comments about Dianne Abbot were, "wrong and unacceptable".  Mr Sunak added, "I do think a society where forgiveness is something we can come together on is important". 

Callum Clark

LBC's Aggie Chambre is following along live

Katy Ronkin

