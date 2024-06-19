Live

General Election LIVE: Sunak to take your calls as SNP prepare for manifesto launch

LBC Video Go-Live

By LBC

The Prime Minister will join LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast to take your calls at 8am.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Welcome to LBC's General Election live blog.

Rishi Sunak will join LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning at 8:00 to answer your questions.

Submit your questions now.

It comes amid reports that half of voters doubt parties can afford their manifestos.

Today at 17:00 is the deadline to apply for a postal vote in the 4 July election.

You can apply for a postal vote through your local electoral registration office. Find yours on the government website.