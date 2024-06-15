German police shoot dead knifeman at Euro 2024 party after rampage leaves one dead and three injured

The attack, which took place in a garden east Germany on Friday night, saw the knifeman stab four people before police arrived at the scene. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

German police have shot dead knifeman at Euro 2024 party after the attack left one person dead and three others injured.

The attack, which took place in a garden east Germany at 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, saw the knifeman stab four people during the incident at a watch party for the opening game of the tourniament.

A 27-year-old man was shot at the scene, police have said, with the force later confirmed the man died in hospital.

According to local media reports, the attack took place at a private family party in the city of Magdeburg.

Police drew their weapons after the attacker then turned on an officer, local media reports.

The family had sat down to watch Germany’s 5-1 win over Scotland.

The knifeman, reported to be an Afghan national according to local media, appeared in the family's garden shortly after the game began and was not known to the family.

Germany has been on high alert following the start of the 2024 football tournament.

One police officer drew his pistol and shot the attacker, after the force arrived at the address in Genossenschaftsweg, Wolmirstedt, Saxony-Anhalt.

The attacker was also suspected of murdering another man, aged 23, and also of Afghanistan decent, shortly before the attack at a nearby apartment block, according to German newspaper, Bild.

According to the Magdeburger Volksstimme newspaper, police arrived at the scene following reports that the attacker had threatened people on an allotment.

After leaving the gardens, the knife-wielding man is said to have entered the family's property before stabbing the fans at random.

A spokesperson for the force said on Saturday morning: "Firearms were used."

Adding: "The perpetrator died in hospital.”

A 50-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were among those injured, suffering severe stab wounds according to reports.

A 56-year-old man suffered minor injuries.

The incident coincided with the first match of the tournament, with German police noting they ‘intervene’ should England football fans chant ‘10 German Bombers’ at the Euros this summer, LBC has been told.