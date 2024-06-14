Three drones seized after being flown over Taylor Swift's concerts at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium

Three drones have been seized by Merseyside Police after they were flown over Taylor Swift's concert in Liverpool's Anfield Stadium
Three drones have been seized by Merseyside Police after they were flown over Taylor Swift's concert in Liverpool's Anfield Stadium. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Three drones have been seized by Merseyside Police in last two days after they were flown over Taylor Swift concerts held in Liverpool's Anfield Stadium.

Two drones were seized last night and another one tonight, Friday 14 June.

“Any drones believed to be flying over Anfield Stadium and populated places for this operation may be seized and owners/users are liable to prosecution.

Chief Superintendent Zoe Thornton, in charge of the policing operation for the event, said: “We were made aware of several drones this evening being flown above the stadium while around 53,000 people attended the concert, this puts lives at risk.

“It is illegal to fly drones, at these heights and over public populated spaces.

“Any drones believed to be flying over Anfield Stadium and populated places for this operation may be seized and owners/users are liable to prosecution," she added.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Liverpool, UK
Taylor Swift will play three shows in Liverpool as part of The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

The music megastar will play three shows in total in Liverpool between 13-15 June to a jaw-dropping 150,000 Swifties fans.

She’ll then head to Cardiff and end with eight nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, spread across June and August.

The Eras tour kicked off its UK leg in Edinburgh on 7 June.

The global phenomenon is expected to provide a £997m boost to the economy, according to the Barclays Swiftonomics report published last week.

Around 150,000 Swifties will descend on Anfield Stadium for three sold-out shows from June 13 to June 15
Around 150,000 Swifties will descend on Anfield Stadium for three sold-out shows from June 13 to June 15. Picture: Alamy

The singer-songwriter got a propert Scouse welcome to Liverpool which was temporarily renamed 'Taylor Town'.

The city erected a series of art installations placed across the city centre and each are said to be inspired by a different Taylor Swift era.

Locations such as Liverpool ONE, Royal Albert Dock and the Metquarter will play host the art pieces which reflect the style and stories of each album.

The installations include:

  • A moss-covered grand piano to represent the evermore era
  • A ‘red room’ to represent the Red era
  • Giant hearts representing the Lover era
  • A mural inspired by the number 13 and the Fearless era

