Horror as two-year-old boy and man killed in knife rampage in German park, with two left seriously injured

Aschaffenburg, Germany. 22nd Jan, 2025. Fire and rescue service vehicles are parked near the scene of a crime. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A two-year-old boy and a 41-year-old man were killed in a knife attack in a park in Germany on Wednesday morning.

A 28-year-old Afghan national was arrested after the attack, which took place in Aschaffenburg, a town of about 73,000 people in the southern state of Bavaria.

Another person who witnessed the attack is also being held for questioning.

As well as the two victims, two other people were seriously injured and were rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

The suspect is said to have followed a daycare group of five small children before the attack.

He tried to run away from police down the railway tracks but was caught quickly.

The escape attempt disrupted train services temporarily.

Officers said they did not immediately know the motive for the attack but that there was no immediate further danger.

Germany has recently undergone a series of terror attacks, including a car ramming incident at a Christmas market in Magdeburg on December 20.

Six people were injured in that attack and 200 injured.

A doctor of Saudi origin was arrested in connection with the Magdeburg attack.