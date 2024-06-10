Giovanni Pernice is not returning to Strictly Come Dancing amid Amanda Abbington complaint row

10 June 2024, 14:30 | Updated: 10 June 2024, 14:37

Pernice rejected allegations last month that he displayed “abusive or threatening behaviour”
Pernice rejected allegations last month that he displayed “abusive or threatening behaviour”. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Giovanni Pernice will not return to Strictly Come Dancing for the 2024 series, the BBC has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 33-year-old has been on the BBC One show since 2015 when he reached the final with Georgia May Foote.

He was last paired with Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, who withdrew from the competition in 2023 citing “personal reasons”.

The BBC did not announce Pernice as part of its line-up of professional dancers for the 22nd series of the show following reports that he would not compete.

It comes after the dancer rejected allegations last month that he displayed “abusive or threatening behaviour” while working as a professional on the show.

Pernice lifted the glitterball in 2021 with Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Pernice lifted the glitterball in 2021 with Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis. Picture: Alamy

The statement from Pernice came amid reports that the BBC is looking into complaints about his conduct.

In the statement shared to Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote: "To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name."

Pernice lifted the glitterball in 2021 with Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was the first deaf contestant to win the show.

Read more: Ex-Strictly star Giovanni Pernice faces new allegations as dancer accuses him of ‘doing horrendous things’ to her

Read more: TV bosses break silence on Strictly's investigation into former dancing star Giovanni Pernice

A legal firm acting on behalf of the complainants said the broadcaster is "evidence gathering" - but the BBC has not confirmed any probe has been launched.

A statement from law firm Carter-Ruck said: "There have been numerous serious complaints made to the BBC who are now in the process of evidence gathering.

"As it is still an ongoing matter no further comment can be made at this stage."

A spokesperson for the BBC previously said: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

"Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation."Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process."

A former dance partner, Korina Travis - who is not linked to Strictly Come Dancing - recently said that he had done "horrendous things" to her, which he vehemently denies.

Amy Dowden, who was forced to pull out of last year's show after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, is among those making a return this year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak and Douglas Ross on the first day of election campaigning at the Port of Nigg.

Scots Tory leader bombshell decision to quit role in middle of election campaign

Italy's Giorgia Meloni holds flowers will speaking about the election results

Italy’s PM to welcome G7 summit fortified by EU vote that shook other leaders

ISIS warns of 'lone wolf' drone attacks on Eiffel Tower in latest terror threat on Paris Olympics

ISIS warns of 'lone wolf' drone attacks on Eiffel Tower in latest terror threat on Paris Olympics

Mr Seesahai was struck on his back, legs and skull

'Britain's youngest knife murderers': Two boys, 12, guilty of killing stranger with a machete in unprovoked attack

Irtiza Abbas was jailed for two years.

Terrifying moment sex predator, 25, chases schoolgirl, 15, down empty street before attacking her

Dr Michael Mosley may have taken a final rest yards from the safety of a nearby bar, his initial autopsy results have revealed

Aerial photos show how close Dr Michael Mosley was to rescue as autopsy suggests tragic ‘final rest’ yards from safety

Antony Blinken disembarks a plane

Blinken returns to Middle East as ceasefire proposal hangs in balance

Vinicius Junior at Wembley after the Champions League final

Valencia fans convicted of racial abuse after insulting Vinicius

Keir Starmer has said Labour would not return to austerity.

Starmer vows ‘no return to austerity’ under Labour but refuses to rule out cuts to public services

The French child was six when he was attacked by teenager Jonty Bravery

Boy thrown from Tate Modern balcony able to play by himself nearly five years on from attack

'It's tough not having him in my life anymore': Harry Dunn's brother pays tribute to twin during inquest into death

'It's tough not having him in my life anymore': Harry Dunn's brother pays tribute to twin during inquest into death

Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024

Volodymyr Zelensky poses before an F-16

Ukraine may keep some F-16 jets abroad to protect them from Russian strikes

An autopsy has been carried out on Dr Michael Mosley.

New details surrounding disappearance of Dr Michael Mosley emerge as autopsy is carried out

Sir Ed Davey launching Lib Dems election manifesto

Lib Dems pledge to rejoin EU's Single Market and introduce a £9billion NHS and care 'rescue' package in manifesto

Several Barclays branches have been targeted

Twenty Barclays branches smashed up by Palestine activists who claim bank is 'funding Israel'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Olaf Scholz looks at his toes

Poor European election showing dents German leader’s authority

The incident took place in a quiet street in West Yorkshire

Man 'armed with handgun' dies after ten-hour police siege in quiet residential street in Leeds
Rishi Sunak has said he won't quit and the election is not a foregone conclusion

Carry on campaigning: Rishi Sunak vows to 'fight on' and says he won't quit despite polling - and D-Day fiasco
A dragon boat is paddled

Dragon boat racing puts modern twist on an ancient tradition

Pipes (left) and Elbie

Millions of cat owners face £500 fine from today if animal is not microchipped - with 2.2 million still unchipped
Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit

Sudanese paramilitary group looted Darfur hospital, aid group says

Emmanuel Macron appears on French TV

Macron calls snap election after far right gains rattle EU’s traditional powers

A balloon on a field

South Korea says North installing loudspeakers along border

Harry Dunn family's family are 'shocked and upset' that their families US killer will not attend his inquest

Harry Dunn's family 'shocked and upset' after learning their son's US diplomat killer will not attend his inquest
Dr Michael Mosley died on the island of Symi

Inside the search for Dr Michael Mosley on Greek island, as key questions about his death remain unexplained

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family.

Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

The King wanted to 'lead from the front'.

Determined King Charles led D-Day celebrations 'less than 24 hours after being in hospital for cancer treatment'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit