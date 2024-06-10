Giovanni Pernice is not returning to Strictly Come Dancing amid Amanda Abbington complaint row

Pernice rejected allegations last month that he displayed “abusive or threatening behaviour”. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Giovanni Pernice will not return to Strictly Come Dancing for the 2024 series, the BBC has confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 33-year-old has been on the BBC One show since 2015 when he reached the final with Georgia May Foote.

He was last paired with Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, who withdrew from the competition in 2023 citing “personal reasons”.

The BBC did not announce Pernice as part of its line-up of professional dancers for the 22nd series of the show following reports that he would not compete.

It comes after the dancer rejected allegations last month that he displayed “abusive or threatening behaviour” while working as a professional on the show.

Pernice lifted the glitterball in 2021 with Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis. Picture: Alamy

The statement from Pernice came amid reports that the BBC is looking into complaints about his conduct.

In the statement shared to Instagram, the 33-year-old wrote: "To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name."

Pernice lifted the glitterball in 2021 with Eastenders star Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was the first deaf contestant to win the show.

Read more: Ex-Strictly star Giovanni Pernice faces new allegations as dancer accuses him of ‘doing horrendous things’ to her

Read more: TV bosses break silence on Strictly's investigation into former dancing star Giovanni Pernice

A legal firm acting on behalf of the complainants said the broadcaster is "evidence gathering" - but the BBC has not confirmed any probe has been launched.

A statement from law firm Carter-Ruck said: "There have been numerous serious complaints made to the BBC who are now in the process of evidence gathering.

"As it is still an ongoing matter no further comment can be made at this stage."

A spokesperson for the BBC previously said: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

"Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation."Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process."

A former dance partner, Korina Travis - who is not linked to Strictly Come Dancing - recently said that he had done "horrendous things" to her, which he vehemently denies.

Amy Dowden, who was forced to pull out of last year's show after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, is among those making a return this year.