TV bosses break silence on Strictly's investigation into former dancing star Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni Pernice. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

TV bosses have broken their silence on Strictly Come Dancing's investigation into former star dancer Giovanni Pernice, who is facing serious allegations of misconduct.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star has been accused of adopting 'militant' training methods, which led to the BBC investigating 'serious workplace misconduct claims'.

A former dance partner, Korina Travis - who is not linked to Strictly Come Dancing - recently said that he had done "horrendous things" to her, which he vehemently denies.

The BBC has now addressed the situation after months of damning allegations.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice at Utilita Arena Birmingham. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson said: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

"Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation.

"Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process."

They went on: "If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

"This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint - that applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.

"Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned."The spokesperson added: "We will not be commenting further."

In a statement, which he posted on Instagram, Giovanni defended himself, saying: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.”