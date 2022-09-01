Schoolgirl, 11, sexually assaulted on pathway as cops launch urgent appeal to find man

1 September 2022, 00:54

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man touched a girl inappropriately in Portsmouth.
Police have appealed for witnesses after a man touched a girl inappropriately in Portsmouth. Picture: Portsmouth Police

By Sophie Barnett

An urgent appeal has been launched by detectives after an 11-year-old schoolgirl was sexually assaulted in Portsmouth.

Officers from Portsmouth Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after the incident on Monday in Hampshire.

Police said that at around 4.30pm the girl, aged 11, was walking along a path which leads out of Stamshaw Park in the direction of Rudmore roundabout, when she was approached by a man who took hold of her arm.

He then made inappropriate comments towards her and touched her over her clothing, police said.

The girl managed to get away from him, but he followed her for a short distance.

She called police and is currently being supported by specialist officers.

Read more: 'War hero' Brit killed by Russian forces while serving as a medic in Ukraine

In a statement, police described the suspect as being a black man of slim build aged between 18 and 25, with dark hair.

They said the man was dressed all in black, apart from a white t-shirt with a vest over the top of it. He was also carrying a small bag.

The force has appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened.

A spokesman said: "We have been conducting enquiries since this incident was reported to us and now have these images of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation."

Officers also appealed to anyone who was driving near the area who might have caught something on dash cam.

Anyone with any information that may assist police enquiries, no matter how small it may seem, is asked to call them on 101 quoting 44220351818.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Craig Mackintosh

'War hero' Brit killed by Russian forces while serving as a medic in Ukraine

Boris Johnson joined a raid in south London today.

'Wagwan Boris': man being raided by police surprised to see Prime Minister in his flat

Liz Truss hinted she could scrap motorway speed limits.

Truss hints she could scrap motorway speed limits and pledges to ban smart motorways if she becomes PM

Wembley

Final Tory leadership hustings: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss join Nick Ferrari | Watch again

Liz Truss said police should "dance the Macarena in their spare time".

'They can dance the Macarena in their spare time': Truss says police should focus on fighting crime

Truss claims her school 'let kids down' as council 'cared more about political correctness than English and Maths'

Truss claims her school 'let kids down' as council 'cared more about political correctness than English and Maths'

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have both launched attacks on London Mayor Sadiq Khan

'He's more interested in banning pizza ads': Truss and Sunak take aim at Sadiq Khan over 'appalling' London crime

Piele Road

Merseyside woman killed as police launch fourth murder investigation with female victim in a month

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss at the final Tory hustings.

As it happened: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss battle it out at final Tory leadership hustings

A third person has been arrested in connection with the investigation

Third person arrested after fatal shooting of council worker Ashley Dale in Liverpool

Oscar Pistorius to go to court seeking to force early prison release

Oscar Pistorius seeks early prison release in new legal battle to force parole hearing

The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial

Ryan Giggs faces possible retrial after jury fails to reach verdicts on domestic abuse charges

Teen drug dealer jailed after 14 year old girl dies taking drugs he sold her

'Snapchat' drug dealer, 18, jailed after 14-year-old girl dies taking crystal MDMA at a sleepover

Tributes to Princess Diana have been left outside Kensington Palace on the 25th anniversary of her death

Diana could have healed rift between William and Harry, mourners claim on 25th anniversary of her death

"No snowflakes please!!" - Cheshire Pub's controversial recruitment ad

'No snowflakes please!!': Backlash as Cheshire pub post controversial recruitment ad

A one-year-old girl has died after being hit by a huge hail stone

Girl, 1, dies after being hit by 4 inch hailstone as horror storm injures 30 in Spain

Latest News

See more Latest News

Guard towers on the perimeter wall of the Urumqi No 3 Detention Centre in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region on April 23 2021

UN cites possible crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang

Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS

South Korea may conduct survey on BTS members’ military duty

Cars pass by destroyed Russian tanks in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian military facing ‘severe manpower shortages’, says US

Delegates listen during the opening session of the G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers’ Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia

G20 environment ministers agree priority issues

Sweden’s foreign minister Ann Linde, centre, speaks with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, second left, at the Prague Congress Centre

EU to tighten travel rules for Russians but fails to find consensus on visa ban

Gas works

Russia temporarily stops gas flow through Nord Stream 1

A memorial plaque for the victims of the terrorist attack in Munich

Olympics attack victims’ families agree deal with Germany

Gorbachev and Putin

World leaders mourn Mikhail Gorbachev as rare figure who changed the world

Boxes at Mar-A-Lago

US Justice Department finds efforts to obstruct Trump investigation

Demonstrators hold banners with an image of former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras on them

Spain violated political rights of Catalan officials, say UN experts

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Climate deniers

Liz Truss is appealing to Tory 'climate deniers’ with pledge for gas and oil licenses, caller says
'A lot of reasons why people commit crime is economic factors.'

Sangita Myska caller argues increased crime is due to 'economic factors'

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien caller tied in knots after refusing to accept Shamima Begum was trafficked

James O'Brien brands right-wing media 'woke' stories as 'dangerous'

James O'Brien hits out and brands right-wing media 'woke stories' as 'dangerous'

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Aircraft carrier break down 'extremely unfortunate', First Sea Lord tells LBC

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Grant Shapps suggests use of LED bulbs for schools and pubs, amid energy crisis

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

Notting Hill resident of 15 years says carnival shouldn't be on ‘people’s streets’

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns

British hospitality 'freewheeling off a cliff edge' amid Tory inaction on energy crisis, expert warns
NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

'Johnson's legacy is a complete breaking of the bond of trust'

James O'Brien utterly destroys Boris Johnson's 'legacy' amid PM's 'farewell tour'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London