Schoolgirl, 11, sexually assaulted on pathway as cops launch urgent appeal to find man

Police have appealed for witnesses after a man touched a girl inappropriately in Portsmouth. Picture: Portsmouth Police

By Sophie Barnett

An urgent appeal has been launched by detectives after an 11-year-old schoolgirl was sexually assaulted in Portsmouth.

Officers from Portsmouth Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after the incident on Monday in Hampshire.

Police said that at around 4.30pm the girl, aged 11, was walking along a path which leads out of Stamshaw Park in the direction of Rudmore roundabout, when she was approached by a man who took hold of her arm.

He then made inappropriate comments towards her and touched her over her clothing, police said.

The girl managed to get away from him, but he followed her for a short distance.

She called police and is currently being supported by specialist officers.

In a statement, police described the suspect as being a black man of slim build aged between 18 and 25, with dark hair.

They said the man was dressed all in black, apart from a white t-shirt with a vest over the top of it. He was also carrying a small bag.

The force has appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time who saw what happened.

A spokesman said: "We have been conducting enquiries since this incident was reported to us and now have these images of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with our investigation."

Officers also appealed to anyone who was driving near the area who might have caught something on dash cam.

Anyone with any information that may assist police enquiries, no matter how small it may seem, is asked to call them on 101 quoting 44220351818.