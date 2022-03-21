One-year-old girl killed by family dog in 'devastating' attack in Merseyside

The incident happened on Bidston Avenue in Blackbrook, according to Merseyside Police
The incident happened on Bidston Avenue in Blackbrook, according to Merseyside Police. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A 17-month-old girl has been killed by a dog in Merseyside.

Merseyside Police said in a statement the girl had been attacked by a dog in her home.

"At around 3.50pm we received a report that a child had been attacked by a dog at an address on Bidston Avenue in Blackbrook," said the force in a statement.

"Emergency services attended and the child was taken to hospital where she sadly died as a result of her injuries.

"The dog was handed over to police at the address and has been humanely destroyed."

The force added the dog would be examined to determine whether it is an illegal bread under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Detective Inspector Lisa Milligan said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the child's family at this devastating time.

"The little girl's parents and wider family are absolutely devastated and our specialist Family Liaison Officers are providing them with support at this horrendous time.

"Whilst we are in the very early stages of the investigation into this extremely tragic incident we can confirm that the dog was only bought by the family a week ago and officers are working to identify the previous owners of the dog concerned and establish its history.

"Our officers will remain on Bidston Avenue this evening and in the coming days to provide reassurance to the local community and we will work tirelessly to establish the full circumstances.

"If you were in the Bidston Avenue area this afternoon and witnessed anything, or have any information about the dog in question then please come forward speak to one of our officers."

Officers remained at the scene on Bidston Avenue on Monday evening and extensive CCTV, witness and house-to-house enquiries are to be carried out.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via our social media desk @MerPolCC or 'Merseyside Police Contact Centre' on Facebook, with reference 22000196837.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity @CrimestoppersUK anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

