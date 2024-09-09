Girl, 13, pleads guilty in court to wounding mother, 47, with intent

A view of the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales,... Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A young girl has pleaded guilty to wounding her mother with intent.

The 13-year-old was facing trial for the attempted murder of the 47-year-old woman in Wimbledon, south-west London, on March 2.

But she pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of wounding with intent at the Old Bailey on Monday.

The prosecution offered no evidence in respect of the attempted murder charge.

The defendant was 12 years old at the time of the incident.

She will be sentenced at the same court on November 29.