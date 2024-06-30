Oliver Dowden lambasts Banksy's inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury as 'pretty sad'

Oliver Dowden has criticised Banksy's latest stunt at Glastonbury. Picture: X/Getty Images

By Charlie Duffield

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden has branded Banksy's Glastonbury stunt "pretty sad" and "not something for joking about".



The elusive artist was behind the spectacle which took place during the Idles' set, which saw an inflatable life raft with dummy migrants launched across the crowd.

People in the crowd thought it was part of the Bristol punk band's set, reflecting their lyrics about immigration, criticism of rightwing power and a plea for empathy.

Yet on Saturday, a representative from the band announced that the boat was created by Banksy without the Idles' knowledge.

Speaking to Lewis Goodall on Sunday morning, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told LBC: "I actually think it's pretty sad to be honest with you, I see what happens with those migrants, these are vile criminals that will fill those dinghies half-full with petrol in order for them to run out of petrol, in the middle of the English Channel, to start to sink, putting lives at risk of men, women and children.

"This isn't something for joking about with and it disappoints me that some people feel that it is."

The raft was referencing the small boats which carry migrants across the Channel that have been targeted by Rishi Sunak's immigration policy.

The raft crowdsurfed through crowds of thousands at the Other stage, where Idles were headlining on Friday night.

It was propelled into the crowd during the song Danny Nedelko, which opens with the lyrics:

My blood brother is an immigrant

A beautiful immigrant

My blood brother’s Freddie Mercury

A Nigerian mother of three

He’s made of bones, he’s made of blood

He’s made of flesh, he’s made of love

He’s made of you, he’s made of me

Unity

Fear leads to panic, panic leads to pain

Pain leads to anger, anger leads to hate

Banksy has long been associated with the festival, and designed the Union flag-emblazoned stab-proof vest which was worn by Stormzy during his 2019 Pyramid stage headline set.

Migration is a huge theme at this year's Glastonbury festival and there is a new area dedicated to the topic, Terminal 1, which replaces the old William's Green stage.

People entering Terminal 1 have to answer a question from the UK government's citizenship test for potential migrants.

Inside there are music representatives from Notting Hill carnival and Bristol's St Paul's carnival, as well as visual art by global artists such as Love Watts, Yoshi Sodeoka and the Turner prise winner Mark Wallinger.