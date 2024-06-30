Breaking News

Woman charged after prison officer filmed having sex with inmate in cell in Wandsworth prison

Wandsworth is a category B men's prison in south west London. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A woman has been charged after a video emerged on social media allegedly showing a member of prison staff having sex with an inmate at HMP Wandsworth.

The Met Police launched an investigation after the footage reportedly filmed at the jail in south London was posted online.

Linda de Sousa Abreu, 30, of Fulham, will appear in court tomorrow charged with misconduct in public office.

The video was filmed in Wandsworth Prison in south west London. Picture: Getty

HMP Wandsworth is a category B men's prison.

A Prison Service spokesman previously said: “Staff corruption is not tolerated and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

The Metropolitan Police said: "A police investigation was launched on 28 June after officers were made aware of a video filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

"A woman was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office later that day.

