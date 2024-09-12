Global unveils biggest launch in UK radio history announcing 12 brand new radio stations going live today

12 September 2024, 08:16 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 09:25

Global unveils biggest launch in UK radio history announcing 12 brand new radio stations going live today
Global unveils biggest launch in UK radio history announcing 12 brand new radio stations going live today. Picture: Global

By Danielle de Wolfe

Today marks the biggest-ever launch in the radio industry since Global was formed in 2007, with a record 12 brand new radio stations going live across the UK today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 12 stations expand Global’s market-leading brands, giving listeners even more choice from Global.  They are all available now, for free, on your radio, and on Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio brands, podcasts and playlists.

How to listen

The new stations are available on your radio, on the Global Player app, on smart speakers, web, and on smart TVs.  Global Player is the UK’s fastest-growing entertainment platform and app, it is completely free to download and use on any iOS or Android device and at globalplayer.com.

What are the new stations?

Joining the Global family today is an incredible line-up of brand-new radio stations:

Today marks the biggest ever launch in the radio industry since Global was formed in 2007, with a record 12 brand new radio stations going live across the UK today.
Today marks the biggest ever launch in the radio industry since Global was formed in 2007, with a record 12 brand new radio stations going live across the UK today. Picture: Global

Presenters & shows

Joining the new stations are presenters Miranda Burns, Adam O’Neill and Nigel Freshman.

Miranda Burns presents Capital Anthems afternoons, weekdays from 12 midday to 4pm on Global Player, DAB and online across the UK.

Miranda Burns, the new host of Capital Anthems afternoons, said: “Capital Anthems is pure good vibes! We’ll be playing all the biggest and most iconic tracks that Capital has played over the years, all in one place! From waking up and getting ready, to going out - we’ve got you covered!”

Adam O’Neill presents Heart 10s Breakfast, weekdays from 6am to 10am on Global Player, DAB in London, and on smart speakers and online across the UK.

Adam O’Neill, the new host of Heart 10s Breakfast said: “I’m so excited to be joining the Heart family and to play all the biggest feel good tunes of the 2010s. This era has some of my favourite songs, who wouldn’t want to wake up in the morning to Lady Gaga!”

Nigel Freshman presents Smooth 80s Breakfast, weekdays from 6am to 10am, available on Smooth 80s across the UK on DAB and online.

Nigel Freshman, the new host of Smooth 80s Breakfast, said: “For me, the 80s is the best decade for music, so I am excited to launch the brand new Smooth 80s, build on the massive success of Smooth Radio, and bring the broad mix of Smooth to the 80s. We’ll be playing all the best music from the decade’s biggest icons, including Madonna, Elton John, Duran Duran, Michael Jackson and Wham!, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has revealed the details of 12 new radio stations, the biggest single launch in UK radio history –
Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has revealed the details of 12 new radio stations, the biggest single launch in UK radio history –. Picture: Global

Classic FM gets its first sister stations!

For the first time the UK’s most popular classical music station, Classic FM, will have two brand new stations, with listeners able to escape and unwind with Classic FM Calm, while the greatest music from the biggest blockbuster films will be celebrated with Classic FM Movies.

Heart: Turning up the feel good!

The UK’s biggest commercial radio brand, Heart, adds Heart Love, Heart Musicals and Heart 10s to its existing decades stations Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s and Heart 00s. Heart 10s follows the huge success of Heart’s decades stations, including Heart 80s which has a massive 1.8 million listeners, while Heart has an incredible 12.8 million listeners. Heart Love promises the biggest love songs from the biggest artists including Adele, George Michael, and Lewis Capaldi, while Heart Musicals will turn up the feel good on all the biggest showstopping tunes from the greatest musicals.

The songs Capital made famous!

Capital, the UK’s number 1 hit music brand, adds Capital Anthems, playing the biggest hits of a generation that Capital made famous. The station will play huge anthems made famous by Capital, from the likes of Coldplay, Calvin Harris, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and One Direction.

More from Smooth Radio!

Smooth Radio adds three new stations – Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s and Smooth Soul join sister stations Smooth Chill, Smooth Country and Smooth Relax. Smooth 70s will enjoy music from epic acts, including Bee Gees, Elton John and ABBA, while Smooth 80s will celebrate icons like Madonna, Wham! and Michael Jackson. Smooth Soul will be the very best soul music from artists including Barry White, Stevie Wonder, and Diana Ross.

Get into even more Radio X music!

After launching the hugely successful Radio X Classic Rock last year, Radio X adds laid back indie anthems with Radio X Chilled and two decades stations – Radio X 90s and Radio X 00s. With epic tracks from mega bands of the 90s, Nirvana, Oasis and Blur and kings of the 00s including Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon, and The Killers.

A glittering array of stars from across Global’s radio brands welcomed the new stations, with Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway adding: “Smooth 70s, 80s and Soul are the perfect additions to the Smooth Radio family and we are excited to offer our loyal audience even more of ‘Always the Best Music’. I know you will love listening to our new sister stations.”

Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North added: “This is back-to-back bangers – all the Anthems from Capital! We’ll be sending lots of love to Miranda Burns for her new Capital Anthems afternoon show!!”

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden said: “As everyone knows, I do love a showtune. Been lucky enough to have been in some great musicals in my time. so I’m over the moon that Heart Musicals is FINALLY joining the Heart family –  I’m planning to invade their studio and take over every now and then. Watch this space!”

Speaking on the launch, Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global said: “This is a significant day in Global’s history – the biggest ever launch in UK radio history - a record number of radio stations launching simultaneously across the UK, giving our incredible listeners even more choice from Global.

"The scale of our ambition is to deliver more top quality radio and audio for our listeners than anyone else. A huge thank you to every globaller who has worked so hard on this huge number of new stations launching today. We’ve spent a long time crafting them and it’s wonderful to see them all go live – I hope everyone loves them as much as we do!”

All stations are available on your radio, on Global Player (the official app for all of Global’s radio stations and content, podcasts and playlists), your smart speaker, web, and on smart TVs.

To listen on smart speakers, just ask Global Player to “Play…radio station” Listen online at Globalplayer.com, listen through your TV or use the Global Player app on your Apple TV or via Sky Q.

On your radio, Smooth 80s and Capital Anthems are available nationally on DAB Digital Radio on D2. All other stations launching today are available in London on DAB Digital Radio.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jon Bon Jovi poses for a portrait

Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on bridge

Former Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Trial of lawyers who once represented Navalny gets under way in Russia

A view of Earth and the Dragon capsule.

Watch live: SpaceX's Polaris Dawn crew attempt world's first private spacewalk

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong

Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

Leo Kryss was shocked to learn the buyer who he had given a discount to

Businessman who sold luxury mansion at discount price of £61m sues estate agent after he learns buyer's identity

Special forces divers will be searching the wreck of the Bayesian

Italian special forces divers to comb sunken Bayesian superyacht for clues

Wes Streeting said it is important that people pay their fair share.

'It's important they pay their fair share': Wes Streeting vows to crack down on health tourism

Police at this year's Notting Hill Carnival, where two people lost their lives

Notting Hill Carnival has potential to become a ‘mass casualty event,’ top police officer warns

Vietnam Floods

Death toll in Vietnam close to 200 after typhoon

Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'to jet off on lads' trip for 40th birthday', as Meghan stays home with the children

Peru Fujimori Obit

Former Peru president who was convicted for human rights abuses dies aged 86

Gaza. 11th Sep, 2024. People are seen at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people after it was attacked by the Israeli army in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on Sept. 11, 2024.

UN says six Gaza workers killed in Israeli strike that left 14 dead, as IDF says 'precise' attack targeted terrorists

Screen grab from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry live stream of witness Catherine Todd, a mother from Northern Ireland, whose newborn son Ziggy died during the pandemic. Issue date: Wednesday September 11, 2024.

Mother 'had to wear full PPE as her baby son died in her arms', Covid inquiry hears

Australia Afghanistan War

Australia strips medals from commanders over war crime allegations

Chief executive of the Singapore’s National Parks Board Hwang Yu-Ning presents Pope Francis with a Dendrobium His Holiness Pope Francis, a specially bred orchid variety named after him

Pope urges Singapore not to forget rights of migrant workers

Jon Bon Jovi helped a distraught woman down from a bridge

Jon Bon Jovi talks 'distraught' woman down from edge of bridge while filming music video

Latest News

See more Latest News

APTOPIX Tropical Weather

Thousands without power as Hurricane Francine strikes Louisiana

The King found himself in the middle of a scrum when he accepted a hug from a New Zealand women's rugby player

King Charles affectionately mobbed in 'scrum' with New Zealand women's rugby team

Tropical Weather

Fear of deadly storm surge as Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana

Dawn Richard

Singer sues Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs claiming psychological and physical abuse

A former Miss Switzerland finalist was allegedly strangled to death by her husband

Former Miss Switzerland finalist 'strangled to death and pureed in blender by husband'

The NHS needs to 'reform or die', Keir Starmer will say

NHS in 'critical condition' and needs reform and huge cash injections to bring it back to life
A rocket lifts off

Craft carrying two Russians and an American docks at space station

Dominique Pelicot has fallen ill leading to a postponement of his testimony

Trial of Monster of Avignon accused of 'drugging and letting strangers rape wife' at risk after defendant falls ill
Justin Timberlake 'takes plea deal' with US authorities following drink-driving arrest

Justin Timberlake 'takes plea deal' with US authorities following drink-driving arrest

Sept 11 Anniversary

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump attend 9/11 ceremony hours after TV debate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey

William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'
Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

The problem is that while Trump's self-image is one of presidential stability, he projects mayhem.

'Like a toddler with a firehose': Trump's absurd debate rhetoric reveals a candidate out of ideas
The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit