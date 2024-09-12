Global unveils biggest launch in UK radio history announcing 12 brand new radio stations going live today

By Danielle de Wolfe

Today marks the biggest-ever launch in the radio industry since Global was formed in 2007, with a record 12 brand new radio stations going live across the UK today.

The 12 stations expand Global’s market-leading brands, giving listeners even more choice from Global. They are all available now, for free, on your radio, and on Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio brands, podcasts and playlists.

The new stations are available on your radio, on the Global Player app, on smart speakers, web, and on smart TVs.

What are the new stations?

Joining the Global family today is an incredible line-up of brand-new radio stations:

Presenters & shows

Joining the new stations are presenters Miranda Burns, Adam O’Neill and Nigel Freshman.

Miranda Burns presents Capital Anthems afternoons, weekdays from 12 midday to 4pm on Global Player, DAB and online across the UK.

Miranda Burns, the new host of Capital Anthems afternoons, said: “Capital Anthems is pure good vibes! We’ll be playing all the biggest and most iconic tracks that Capital has played over the years, all in one place! From waking up and getting ready, to going out - we’ve got you covered!”

Adam O’Neill presents Heart 10s Breakfast, weekdays from 6am to 10am on Global Player, DAB in London, and on smart speakers and online across the UK.

Adam O’Neill, the new host of Heart 10s Breakfast said: “I’m so excited to be joining the Heart family and to play all the biggest feel good tunes of the 2010s. This era has some of my favourite songs, who wouldn’t want to wake up in the morning to Lady Gaga!”

Nigel Freshman presents Smooth 80s Breakfast, weekdays from 6am to 10am, available on Smooth 80s across the UK on DAB and online.

Nigel Freshman, the new host of Smooth 80s Breakfast, said: “For me, the 80s is the best decade for music, so I am excited to launch the brand new Smooth 80s, build on the massive success of Smooth Radio, and bring the broad mix of Smooth to the 80s. We’ll be playing all the best music from the decade’s biggest icons, including Madonna, Elton John, Duran Duran, Michael Jackson and Wham!, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Classic FM gets its first sister stations!

For the first time the UK’s most popular classical music station, Classic FM, will have two brand new stations, with listeners able to escape and unwind with Classic FM Calm, while the greatest music from the biggest blockbuster films will be celebrated with Classic FM Movies.

Heart: Turning up the feel good!

The UK’s biggest commercial radio brand, Heart, adds Heart Love, Heart Musicals and Heart 10s to its existing decades stations Heart 70s, Heart 80s, Heart 90s and Heart 00s. Heart 10s follows the huge success of Heart’s decades stations, including Heart 80s which has a massive 1.8 million listeners, while Heart has an incredible 12.8 million listeners. Heart Love promises the biggest love songs from the biggest artists including Adele, George Michael, and Lewis Capaldi, while Heart Musicals will turn up the feel good on all the biggest showstopping tunes from the greatest musicals.

The songs Capital made famous!

Capital, the UK’s number 1 hit music brand, adds Capital Anthems, playing the biggest hits of a generation that Capital made famous. The station will play huge anthems made famous by Capital, from the likes of Coldplay, Calvin Harris, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and One Direction.

More from Smooth Radio!

Smooth Radio adds three new stations – Smooth 70s, Smooth 80s and Smooth Soul join sister stations Smooth Chill, Smooth Country and Smooth Relax. Smooth 70s will enjoy music from epic acts, including Bee Gees, Elton John and ABBA, while Smooth 80s will celebrate icons like Madonna, Wham! and Michael Jackson. Smooth Soul will be the very best soul music from artists including Barry White, Stevie Wonder, and Diana Ross.

Get into even more Radio X music!

After launching the hugely successful Radio X Classic Rock last year, Radio X adds laid back indie anthems with Radio X Chilled and two decades stations – Radio X 90s and Radio X 00s. With epic tracks from mega bands of the 90s, Nirvana, Oasis and Blur and kings of the 00s including Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon, and The Killers.

A glittering array of stars from across Global’s radio brands welcomed the new stations, with Smooth Radio’s Kate Garraway adding: “Smooth 70s, 80s and Soul are the perfect additions to the Smooth Radio family and we are excited to offer our loyal audience even more of ‘Always the Best Music’. I know you will love listening to our new sister stations.”

Capital Breakfast’s Jordan North added: “This is back-to-back bangers – all the Anthems from Capital! We’ll be sending lots of love to Miranda Burns for her new Capital Anthems afternoon show!!”

Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden said: “As everyone knows, I do love a showtune. Been lucky enough to have been in some great musicals in my time. so I’m over the moon that Heart Musicals is FINALLY joining the Heart family – I’m planning to invade their studio and take over every now and then. Watch this space!”

Speaking on the launch, Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global said: “This is a significant day in Global’s history – the biggest ever launch in UK radio history - a record number of radio stations launching simultaneously across the UK, giving our incredible listeners even more choice from Global.

"The scale of our ambition is to deliver more top quality radio and audio for our listeners than anyone else. A huge thank you to every globaller who has worked so hard on this huge number of new stations launching today. We’ve spent a long time crafting them and it’s wonderful to see them all go live – I hope everyone loves them as much as we do!”

All stations are available on your radio, on Global Player (the official app for all of Global’s radio stations and content, podcasts and playlists), your smart speaker, web, and on smart TVs.

To listen on smart speakers, just ask Global Player to “Play…radio station” Listen online at Globalplayer.com, listen through your TV or use the Global Player app on your Apple TV or via Sky Q.

On your radio, Smooth 80s and Capital Anthems are available nationally on DAB Digital Radio on D2. All other stations launching today are available in London on DAB Digital Radio.